LilaConnect broadband deals
Enter your address to start comparing LilaConnect broadband deals available to you:
Some of our best broadband deals - July 2026
- LilaConnect 1Gbps1000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- LilaConnect Lila 150Mbps150Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- LilaConnect 500Mbps500Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- LilaConnect Lila 2.5Gbps PRO2500Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Who is LilaConnect?
LilaConnect is a full fibre broadband provider based in Stoke-on-Trent. The company was acquired by Freedom Fibre an altnet network provider operating broadband infrastructure across the UK – in 2024.
Rated “Excellent” on Trustpilot with a 4.5-star score, LilaConnect offers straightforward pricing for their broadband packages, which all include symmetrical speeds - meaning the upload and download speeds are the same.
Key features of LilaConnect broadband
- 100% full fibre broadband
LilaConnect uses fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband, with services delivered over the Freedom Fibre network
- Symmetrical speeds
Upload speeds match download speeds across all of LilaConnect’s packages
- Eco-friendly Wi-Fi 7 router on Pro plans
The 1Gb Pro and 2.5Gb Pro plans include a Wi-Fi 7 router – made from 90% recycled plastics
- Price Lock
For an extra £2.50 per month, Price Lock fixes the price and protects you from annual rises until 2030
- LilaTalk add-on
LilaConnect also offers LilaTalk, a digital phone service, for an extra £10 a month
What speeds and packages does LilaConnect offer?
LilaConnect’s current 24-month plans on Uswitch range from 150Mb to 2.5Gb:
- 150Mbps
- 500Mbps
- 1Gb
- 2.5Gbps PRO – with a Wi-Fi 7 router included
These prices all rise by £3.50 every 12 months you remain on the same contract, unless you opt for Price Lock, an optional add-on which fixes your monthly price until 2030.
All plans come with symmetrical broadband speeds, so you can enjoy the same upload speed as your download speed. Useful if you regularly upload large files, make video calls, stream, game or work from home.
LilaConnect offers 12-month plans too, though they come with an additional installation charge of £49.
What is LilaConnect's Price Lock?
Price Lock is an optional add-on that costs £2.50 a month. It freezes your monthly broadband price until 2030, so you avoid the otherwise standard £3.50 annual increase charged as a mid-contract price rise.
It’s worth bearing in mind that Price Lock is an ongoing monthly charge, so the total amount you pay for it over a standard 24-month contract may outweigh the cost of the actual price rise it’s meant to protect you from.
Which areas does LilaConnect cover?
LilaConnect runs on the Freedom Fibre network, so availability depends on whether your address is connected to that network. While LilaConnect has roots in Stoke-on-Trent, coverage isn’t limited to the area.
Its coverage includes parts of Staffordshire, Lancashire, Manchester, Cheshire and Shropshire - with more areas being added as the network expands.
Use the Uswitch postcode checker to see which broadband providers are available in your area.
Broadband postcode checker
See what internet speeds are available and compare prices for any postcode in the UK.
What router does LilaConnect provide?
LilaConnect provides different routers depending on the plan you choose.
- The 150Mb and 1Gb plans come with a standard router
- The 1Gb Pro and 2.5Gb Pro plans include a Wi-Fi 7 router
Wi-Fi 7 is designed to provide a faster and more stable signal in busy homes, particularly those with many connected devices. The LilaConnect Wi-Fi 7 router is made from 90% recycled plastics, too, which is a unique, eco-friendly feature for a broadband provider.
Wi-Fi boosters are also available for a £5 add-on fee, ideal if you have a larger home or rooms with a weaker signal.
Is it easy to switch to LilaConnect?
Thanks to Ofcom's new One Touch Switch process, switching to LilaConnect should be straightforward. You simply select one of its deals, provide your details like in any signup process, and it will then manage the switch with your old provider. Your current service will stay active until your new one starts, so there shouldn’t be any disruption.
If you haven’t installed full fibre before, you can choose an installation date and time that works for you. An engineer will visit your property to install and activate the full fibre connection, which should take no longer than an hour.
How to contact LilaConnect
You can contact LilaConnect in several ways, depending on what you need.
For existing customer service, call 0800 955 6670. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, Saturday and bank holidays, 9am to 1pm. They are closed on Sundays.
For sales, call 0333 444 3334. This line is open Monday to Thursday, 9am to 6pm, and Friday, 9am to 5pm.
You can also email support@lilaconnect.co.uk.
If you’re a LilaConnect customer and your broadband is down or running slowly, check its service status page before contacting support.
For complaints, contact LilaConnect directly first. If your complaint remains unresolved after eight weeks, you can escalate it to the Communications Ombudsman.
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