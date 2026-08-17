MTH Networks broadband deals
Enter your address to start comparing MTH Networks deals available to you:
Some of our best broadband deals - August 2026
- MTH Networks 900Mbps900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- MTH Networks 360Mbps360Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- MTH Networks 450Mbps450Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- MTH Networks 2.5Gbps2500Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- MTH Networks 1000Mbps1000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- MTH Networks 150Mbps150Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- MTH Networks 160Mbps160Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- MTH Networks 1000Mbps and Landline1000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- MTH Networks 500Mbps and Landline500Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- MTH Networks 500Mbps500Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Who is MTH Networks?
MTH Networks is a trading name of Monkey Tree Hosting Ltd, a company based in Kettering. It has been operating since 2002 and became a limited company in 2012.
Unlike most altnet providers, MTH doesn't own or manage any broadband infrastructure. Instead, it buys wholesale access from existing networks such as CityFibre and OFNL, and resells it as fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband under the MTH Networks brand.
While this provides wider availability, it does mean everything hinges on your address - with the available network that serves your street setting the speeds, price and contract terms.
Key features of MTH Networks broadband
- Full fibre across several networks – CityFibre, OFNL, MS3, Trooli and Freedom Fibre, plus access to National UK Networks where none of those reach
- Unlimited use on every package – unlimited bandwidth, whichever network you end up on
- A dedicated UK support team based in Kettering – open seven days a week
- A pre-configured router that works out of the box – it arrives set up for your connection, and it's EasyMesh compatible for whole-home coverage as needed
- Change your package mid-contract – move up or down a tier at any point on the OFNL network for a small admin fee
- An independent, owner-run ISP – Monkey Tree Hosting has been going since 2002 and has run broadband under the MTH brand since 2012
Which broadband networks does MTH Networks use?
MTH Networks buys access from companies that have already put networks in the ground, then sells full fibre services over whichever of those can reach your property. Five networks currently make up the MTH platform:
- CityFibre
- OFNL
- MS3 Networks
- Freedom Fibre
- Trooli
Where none of these reach, MTH can sometimes connect a property through other National UK Networks such as Openreach.
The broadband network running under your street decides which package you can order, what it costs and how long the contract is – so check out our postcode checker to discover what’s available where you are.
Broadband postcode checker
See what internet speeds are available and compare prices for any postcode in the UK.
What speeds, contracts and packages does MTH Networks offer?
There's no single broadband speed here because each network presents its own offering. Instead, here are some current speed ranges and prices you may find available, depending on your postcode.
- CityFibre – symmetrical speeds (the same speed for downloads and uploads), running from 160Mbps up to 2.5Gbps, all on a 24-month contract.
- OFNL – both asymmetrical (different download and upload speeds) and symmetrical options, from 40Mbps to 900Mbps, on 3-, 6-, 9-, 12- or 24-month contracts.
- MS3 – symmetrical speeds from 500Mbps up to 2.5Gbps, all on a 24-month contract.
- Freedom Fibre – symmetrical speeds, with 150Mbps, 900Mbps and 2.5Gbps options, on a 24-month contract.
- Trooli – symmetrical speeds, with 500Mbps, 900Mbps and 2.5Gbps options, on a 24-month contract.
- The Openreach (national UK network) route (only available directly or through select websites) mainly offers asymmetric speeds from 40Mbps up to 1.8Gbps, on a 12-month contract.
Which areas does MTH Networks cover?
Unlike some regional-specific providers, MTH has no home region because it doesn't own any network. Coverage entirely depends on your postcode, which you can check here. Here’s where the five networks available through MTH cover:
- CityFibre – dozens of towns, cities and residential areas across the UK
- OFNL – typically new-build estates and developments
- MS3 Networks – Hull, Scunthorpe, Grimsby, Immingham, Cleethorpes and Mexborough
- Freedom Fibre – the North West of England and Shropshire
- Trooli – rural Kent, East Anglia, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, the south coast and parts of Scotland
What router does MTH Networks provide?
MTH supplies a TP-Link HX510v2, set up and ready for connection before it's posted out - simply plug it in and you're online. It provides speeds up to 3,000Mbps, uses WPA3 encryption for extra security while supporting multiple networks and parental controls.
It's EasyMesh-compatible for enhanced household coverage, and it can be easily managed through the Aginet app, which completes setup in a few minutes.
Is it easy to switch to MTH Networks?
Under One Touch Switch, you only deal with a new provider, so you just need to tell MTH you're switching, and it should arrange the cancellation with your old supplier. Your old service stays live until the new one is ready, so you shouldn't be left without a connection.
The exact details for the switch then vary by network. For example, whether an engineer needs to visit depends on what's already installed at your property. You can check with MTH about what may apply at your address before giving anyone notice or making the switch, as it can provide accurate advice based on your postcode and switch requirements.
How to contact MTH Networks
MTH's support team is based in Kettering and reachable on 01536 661050, by live chat through the website, or on WhatsApp - linked via QR code on the contact page. Lines are open seven days a week, 8am to 6pm on weekdays and 11am to 8pm at weekends.
If your connection drops, check the live status page first - it shows current network issues and saves you a call if the problem is known.
If you need to make a complaint and it isn't resolved directly within six weeks, you can take it to the Communications Ombudsman.
Find out if your broadband is working as it should with the Uswitch speed test.
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