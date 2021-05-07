Plusnet price increase announced — What can consumers do?

The annual Plusnet price increase involves the majority of its plans increasing their monthly prices in line with inflation plus 3.9%. This has become a standard practice within the BT Group of which Plusnet is a part of alongside EE and BT itself.

However, as the Plusnet price increase is now included within the company's T&Cs, many customers will not receive and forewarning that their monthly bills will go up.

Plusnet price increase reminder

While Plusnet may not need to contact you regarding its annual price increase, there are two other situations in which they must notify you of an upcoming price increase:

A price increase of any products outside of the annual inflation + 3.9% When your initial contract is coming to an end

End of contract notifications

With most UK broadband providers, when your initial contract comes to an end, your monthly rates can increase significantly. Providers are now required to give you 30-days notice of this and give you all the information you need to decide it you want to stay with them or switch to a new provider.

Your Plusnet end of contract notification should include:

End date of your current contract

Current monthly rate

New monthly rate

Details of other suitable products

Your Plusnet end of contract notification may be sent by post or by email, so make sure you check your inbox for important updates from your prover.

Annual Plusnet price increase

Plusnet customers with contracts taken out from 7 October 2020 will see a price increase each year in line with the CPI rate of inflation plus 3.9%. This matches the price increase of parent company BT and other subsidiaries like EE Broadband.

While many other broadband providers have moved towards this model of aligning their price increase with inflation, the BT Group providers are also adding 3.9% to all services for all new customers.

The Plusnet price rise will take effect on or after 1 June 2021, and then on or after 1 March every year from March 2022.

Plusnet's official statement said the following:

"We believe these changes will set a standard across the industry for a fairer, more open and predictable approach to price rises. While we recognise that no one likes to see their prices go up, we want to continue to improve our network, products and services for our customers, simplify our packages, and offer greater support and flexibility to those who need it the most. That’s why we’re making some changes to better reflect our fairness commitments, and bring all our product lines and brands in line with a single annual increase, of a known and predictable amount. This is far clearer for our customers, and moves away from the unpredictable changes that customers can face today."

Which customers will be affected by the Plusnet price increase?

New and existing customers who take out a new contract with Plusnet will see price increases for broadband, line rental, call plans and call charges. For Plusnet mobile customers, this price increase will only apply to plan prices from 7 October 2020.

Fixed price contract customers whose minimum term contract expires on or after 2 December 2020 will also be impacted by the increase.

If you're still in-contract with Plusnet you won't be affected by this price increase until the end of your initial contract period. After this, your monthly prices are likely to increase drastically anyway. At which point it's always a good idea to compare broadband deals and see if it makes more sense to switch to a new provider and save.

What can Plusnet customers do?

If you're coming to the end of your contract with Plusnet, you're likely to face steep price hikes if you don't re-contract and these smaller incremental price increases if you do re-contract. Either way, it's definitely worth checking out other available broadband deals to see if it's better to switch and save money.

Contacting Plusnet

Whether you’re looking to cancel and switch to a new provider, or if you just wanted to talk to someone at Plusnet, there are several ways you can get in touch.

Phone: Plusnet’s customer service contact number is 0800 587 1960. You can also dial 500 from your Plusnet Mobile. Calls to this number are free of charge.

Plusnet’s customer service contact number is 0800 587 1960. You can also dial 500 from your Plusnet Mobile. Calls to this number are free of charge. Online chat: You can reach the Plusnet customer service team on their live chat function. You will be asked a series of questions before you sign on to direct you to the right department for your enquiry.

You can reach the Plusnet customer service team on their live chat function. You will be asked a series of questions before you sign on to direct you to the right department for your enquiry. Twitter: If the online chat function is not available you can contact Plusnet via Twitter on @plusnethelp which is available from 8am to 8pm Monday through to Sunday.

Thinking of switching broadband provider? Take a look at our latest broadband deals.