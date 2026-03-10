Student broadband deals

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Uswitch Tips
Student halls usually have built-in Wi-Fi, but landlords of normal rented homes often require the tenants to manage the bills.
Some choose to be in charge of broadband, but for most second and third-year homes, it will likely sit with the students.
Read more about how to set up broadband in a new home.
BT and Virgin Media are the most prominent providers to offer student-specific broadband deals, but they likely won’t be your only options.
All providers are required to offer you a 12-month broadband contract if you request one - even if they don’t display them straight away on their site.
Browse our range of 12-month broadband deals.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Student broadband is a broadband package specifically designed for student houses and accommodation. They often up to one year, so they line up with the academic terms starting from September.
There are also 30-day rolling contracts available for broadband, meaning you can cancel or renew your Wi-Fi at any time with one month’s notice. This can be useful if you’re not sure what’s going to happen over the course of the term.
The internet has become essential for students, given that more and more of the university experience is spent online these days.
University and school work are being completed online more and more each year, with vital emails, important posts, course content and assessments all benign accessed on the internet. And of course, most academic research will take place online too.
Therefore, access to the internet is non-negotiable, and the ability to stream lectures and download important files and documents seamlessly is also a must. That means a high-performance, good-value student broadband deal is more important than ever before.
In fact, even without taking coursework into consideration, a reliable internet connection and a good student broadband deal are crucial for keeping in touch with family and friends while you're living away from home.
When you also consider that student homes are often filled with streamers, gamers and people working from home, a strong, reliable connection is just essential for everyday student life too.
Student broadband deals are usually about the same in price and quality as a normal home broadband deal. The main difference is normally the contract length.
The reason why these internet deals are often better options for students is because the contract length is in line with the university year. This means you won't waste money by paying off a longer contract after you've moved out at the end of the year, and you won’t incur any cancellation fees either.
Since 12-month contracts are usually a little shorter, it’s worth noting that the monthly price for them can sometimes be higher than other deals with longer contracts. But since many student homes are often shared by multiple people, you may find the split cost is worth the extra flexibility.
Here are the main things you should think about if you're choosing a student broadband deal.
Always a major factor in a student broadband purchase. To see cheap deals only, you can filter your results using the '£0-25 per month' option. But remember, you often get what you pay for - the best broadband deals aren't always the ones with the lowest monthly rate.
Remember that the more people in your household, the more bandwidth you’ll need, so it’s worth taking that into account when choosing the speed you want. Consider whether you'll be living with any avid gamers or people who stream TV a lot.
Some larger houses can have dead spots where the Wi-Fi won’t reach, so if you think this is going to be an issue, you may need to invest in Wi-Fi signal boosters.
As previously mentioned, don't get tied down for longer than you need to. If you only have your student house for a year, you may end up paying an expensive early exit fee if you have to move out halfway through a 24-month contract.
Many broadband deals require a credit check in order to sign up. The bar for them is quite low because the monthly payments are small compared to a loan or a mortgage, so even if you have a relatively low score you may still pass them.
If you're still concerned that you won't be accepted for a broadband deal, your next best options would be to ask a housemate to sign up for it in your name or see if your landlord can organise it for you. Many landlords already manage student house bills so this may be the case in your new accommodation.
Also, if you're struggling financially, it might be worth checking to see if you are eligible for a broadband social tariff. These are discounted broadband deals that offer the same speeds as normal deals, but are available for those under financial payment support.
To see if you're eligible, you can visit our broadband social tariffs guide.
There are various types of broadband contracts available, so students have some options. Each internet option has its pros and cons. Think carefully about your budget and what you need from a broadband package, and then choose accordingly.
Shorter internet contracts are often worth choosing because they also give you more flexibility to move onto a different deal sooner. Contracts that last longer (24 months, for example) lock you into the same Wi-Fi service for a long time, which gives you fewer opportunities to find a better option.
However, 12-month contracts can sometimes come with higher monthly prices. So while you'll still be paying less in total than an 18 or 24-month Wi-Fi contract, it might be a slightly costlier option per month over that one-year period.
If, for whatever reason, you’re not sure whether you’ll be at the same location over the course of the term, a 30-day rolling contract might be best for you. You’ll have the flexibility to cancel or renew your Wi-Fi package at any time, with one month’s notice. This is also useful if you’ll be travelling often.
However, this also comes at a cost. Internet deals like this usually cost more per month than a longer-term contract. Even though there won’t be a cancellation fee, you might still incur a setup fee, and you’ll also be paying for the router if you need one.
Compare our range of 30-day, monthly rolling and 'no contract' broadband packages.
If you plan on going back to your parents' during the summer holidays, you might want to look at mobile broadband deals.
Most fixed-line broadband is offered in yearly contracts, so if you're living in student accommodation, you're stuck paying for a service you're not using for a few months.
Mobile broadband allows you to take your internet contract with you wherever you are, meaning you're not wasting money on something you can't even access (provided you have a good signal in the location you take it).
Search on Uswitch for mobile broadban ddeals available in your area.
Broadband and TV bundles are popular in general, but not when it comes to student broadband. Most providers only offer broadband when it comes to their student deals, because they're often built to be simple packages that just get you online.
The easiest way to watch TV at home when you're a student is usually with a streaming device like Amazon Fire. But if there are enough of you in the house that would be willing to contribute to a TV package, you could also opt for a more premium service like Sky Stream or Virgin Flex.
Take a look at the latest TV and broadband packages on Uswitch.
Some students avoid paying for a broadband contract by simply tethering (or 'hotspotting') their laptop or another device to their phone instead.
This could work for certain students who:
However, since smartphones can usually connect only one device at a time via hotspot, this setup won't work for everyone. Especially if you're in a social student house and sharing internet-connected devices.
“Student broadband isn't often found on comparison websites. So if you're starting a new term and you want to find a student broadband deal for your new house, you'll likely have to search directly with different providers.
If you don't find any offers that suit your situation, you could look for 12-month broadband deals. These are usually more widely available across comparison sites like Uswitch, but providers should offer you this option if you ask them directly.”
Student broadband deals are held to the same rules as normal broadband deals when it comes to cancelling early. If you choose to cancel your contract before the minimum term ends, you'll be expected to pay early exit fees to cover the remaining months of the contract.
This is often the total amount from the monthly payments that are left, but providers sometimes reach a different figure depending on how many months are remaining.
If you have a student broadband package though, you shouldn't need to cancel it early unless you are moving out of your home early. Most student broadband deals last up to one year, i.e. the length of a university year. So it's worth checking when your current deal is due to end to see if it already lines up.
Almost all Wi-Fi deals come with a router that you’d need to install, if you don’t have your own third-party one already.
Providers will supply them for free as part of your package, but there may be a one-off installation charge depending on the deal you choose. You’ll also need a working phone line for most internet packages, but if you don’t have one already, the cost of this is usually included in the price.
If your accommodation is large or strangely shaped, you should also consider getting an additional router or a signal booster to avoid Wi-Fi dead zones.
There are some, but they don’t seem to last long and are generally available only at the start of the academic year.
Make sure you read the fine print if you sign up for one, since some of these deals might have hidden costs or scheduled price increases later in the contract.
If your Wi-Fi service ropes you in with a promise of high speed internet, but then you’re consistently experiencing lags or generally slow internet, simply contact them.
If there’s a problem on their network and they're unable to sort it within 30 days, they’re required to let you cancel the contract without charging any exit fees.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.