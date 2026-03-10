What is student broadband?

Student broadband is a broadband package specifically designed for student houses and accommodation. They often up to one year, so they line up with the academic terms starting from September.

There are also 30-day rolling contracts available for broadband, meaning you can cancel or renew your Wi-Fi at any time with one month’s notice. This can be useful if you’re not sure what’s going to happen over the course of the term.

The internet has become essential for students, given that more and more of the university experience is spent online these days.

Why is Wi-Fi so important for students?

University and school work are being completed online more and more each year, with vital emails, important posts, course content and assessments all benign accessed on the internet. And of course, most academic research will take place online too.

Therefore, access to the internet is non-negotiable, and the ability to stream lectures and download important files and documents seamlessly is also a must. That means a high-performance, good-value student broadband deal is more important than ever before.

In fact, even without taking coursework into consideration, a reliable internet connection and a good student broadband deal are crucial for keeping in touch with family and friends while you're living away from home.

When you also consider that student homes are often filled with streamers, gamers and people working from home, a strong, reliable connection is just essential for everyday student life too.

Are student broadband deals any good?

Student broadband deals are usually about the same in price and quality as a normal home broadband deal. The main difference is normally the contract length.

The reason why these internet deals are often better options for students is because the contract length is in line with the university year. This means you won't waste money by paying off a longer contract after you've moved out at the end of the year, and you won’t incur any cancellation fees either.

Since 12-month contracts are usually a little shorter, it’s worth noting that the monthly price for them can sometimes be higher than other deals with longer contracts. But since many student homes are often shared by multiple people, you may find the split cost is worth the extra flexibility.