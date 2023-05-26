How to get Volt benefits from Virgin Media O2

Did you know you can access a number of free benefits for being a customer of Virgin Media and O2?

If you have a Virgin Media broadband connection and an O2 mobile contract, you’ll be able to increase your broadband speed and your mobile data cap completely free of charge.

The perk is called Volt and it’s been available since the two companies merged back in 2021. And while it’s not necessarily a discount, it will add significant value to the services you may already be using.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Virgin Media O2’s Volt.

What is Virgin Media O2’s Volt?

Volt is a service that you can unlock if you’re a customer of both Virgin Media and O2. It lets you boost your Virgin Media broadband speed, and your O2 mobile data cap.

It’s a great incentive if you’re an existing customer of either Virgin Media or O2. If you currently have an O2 contract and Virgin Media broadband is available in your area, you could activate these perks by switching to Virgin when your contract comes to an end.

Likewise, if you’re already paying for Virgin Media and think it’s time to move onto an O2 SIM-only plan, you’ll get double the data allowance you choose for joining both brands.

Even if you’re currently not a customer of either brand, Volt is available to all new customers who are looking to switch their broadband or mobile provider. You’ll be eligible for it whether you choose to sign up to each deal separately, or to a specific Volt product that combines the two into a single package.

That’s right - the Volt name is also given to a number of broadband, TV and mobile packages that the joined-up company offers. These bundles include the fastest-available broadband and most premium TV channels on offer, plus an O2 SIM. And they come in addition to the standard Volt benefits mentioned above.

What are the Volt benefits?

There are five main perks you get for being a Virgin Media and O2 customer:

1. Broadband speed boost

Once Volt is activated, you’ll be moved onto the next-highest Virgin Media broadband speed available. So if you’re on its M125 package, your internet speed will double from 132Mbps to 264Mbps on its M250 deal. If you’re currently on M250, you’d be upgraded to 362Mbps on its M350 plan, and so on. You won’t need an engineer’s visit and there will be no internet downtime - your new speed will simply be turned on.

2. Double your mobile data

You’ll also get double the amount of mobile data allowance on your O2 mobile contract at no extra cost. So if you’ve been using your phone less while you’re out and about to save data, you’ll have much more freedom to watch and scroll once you activate Volt.

3. Virgin Media Wi-Fi guarantee

If you’re struggling to get a good broadband connection in every room of your home, Volt will also provide a Wi-Fi guarantee. You can claim up to three Wi-Fi pods to help boost your router’s wireless connection to areas of your house with a weak signal.

4. Free O2 roaming in more countries

Volt also gives you access to O2’s Travel Inclusive Zone, which lets you use your mobile data as normal in 75 countries across the world. This includes almost all European countries, as well as the United States & Canada, Australia, and many other countries across Asia, Africa and South America.

5. O2 Custom Plans

If you take your O2 mobile contract out on a Custom Plan, you’ll get a discount of up to £150 on a Custom Plan for another connected device (be it a tablet, smart watch or laptop).

Custom Plans are a way to completely tailor your O2 handset contract to your needs and your budget. Whether it’s contract length, upfront cost, data allowance or extras, O2 will let you flex each part of your service to suit you.