Every contract also gives you access to its 100% UK-based customer support network, which is always on hand, Zen says, to provide resolutions to any issues.

Zen Internet primarily offers 18-month contracts, although 12-month and 24-month contracts are available upon request. Generally, the longer the contract, the cheaper your monthly bill, and with Zen, you have the added bonus of knowing that the price won’t increase for the duration of your contract.

Another bonus feature of Zen Internet is its EveryRoom Guarantee, an optional service that ensures your entire house is covered with fast Wi-Fi. For an extra £9 a month, you’ll get Wi-Fi Boosters and the promise that your entire home can experience uninterrupted internet.

Speed and reliability

The fastest speeds with Zen Internet are only available with its full fibre packages, and the fastest package comes with an average download speed of 910Mbps and an average upload speed of 100Mbps. It’s worth pointing out, though, that these wild speeds are only achievable with a wired connection.

On its part-fibre connection, you can expect average speeds of 66Mbps for downloads, and 18Mbps for uploads. It’s generally understood that full fibre is the most reliable, as it’s less affected by interruptions and network traffic than connections with copper cabling.

UK coverage

Zen Internet’s broadband reaches the vast majority of homes in the UK. This is because Zen has an agreement with both Openreach and CityFibre, allowing it to use their networks. This also means that Zen benefits as Openreach's infrastructure expands, and it continues to have good coverage across both urban and rural areas.

As always, the best way to find out what speeds are available to you is to use our broadband postcode checker, which will show you all available providers.