Zen Internet broadband review
Zen Internet broadband is an independent broadband provider founded in 1995. It’s known for its highly-rated and award-winning customer service, its wide range of broadband packages, and for its promise never to increase its price while you’re in contract.
Here, we’ll look deeply into what Zen Internet broadband provides, including its speeds, coverage, customer service, and equipment, and we’ll give our thoughts on whether it’s bound to bring you inner peace when compared to other broadband providers.
Zen Internet pros and cons
Pros
- Excellent Trustpilot rating
Zen Internet has a 4.4 'Excellent' rating on Trustpilot from over 15,000 customer reviews.
- No mid-contract price rises
Zen Internet is one of the few providers that doesn't have a yearly price increase.
Cons
- Monthly prices
Zen's pricing is slightly higher than other providers for similar speeds. However, its lack of mid contract price increases helps to offset this.
Compare Zen Internet deals
See our range of broadband offers available from full fibre provider Zen Internet.
About Zen Internet: key features
Zen Internet prides itself by providing reliable ultrafast broadband speeds across most areas of the UK. It offers both full fibre as well as part-fibre broadband, thanks to its use of the Openreach and CityFibre networks.
Having full fibre is generally more reliable and faster than part-fibre or copper broadband. In terms of speed, we’ve seen that part-fibre isn’t necessarily bad, and it’s often the next best thing if full fibre isn’t available in your area. But as our online activities increase and become more demanding on our broadband, full fibre is the best way to future-proof your connection.
All of Zen’s packages come with its Contract Price Promise, which means that if you’re locked in to the price you sign up for and won’t get hit with a mid-contract price hike every April, unlike what most big providers and even some altnets do. In fact, Zen Internet makes it part of their selling point not to do so.
Every contract also gives you access to its 100% UK-based customer support network, which is always on hand, Zen says, to provide resolutions to any issues.
Zen Internet primarily offers 18-month contracts, although 12-month and 24-month contracts are available upon request. Generally, the longer the contract, the cheaper your monthly bill, and with Zen, you have the added bonus of knowing that the price won’t increase for the duration of your contract.
Another bonus feature of Zen Internet is its EveryRoom Guarantee, an optional service that ensures your entire house is covered with fast Wi-Fi. For an extra £9 a month, you’ll get Wi-Fi Boosters and the promise that your entire home can experience uninterrupted internet.
Speed and reliability
The fastest speeds with Zen Internet are only available with its full fibre packages, and the fastest package comes with an average download speed of 910Mbps and an average upload speed of 100Mbps. It’s worth pointing out, though, that these wild speeds are only achievable with a wired connection.
On its part-fibre connection, you can expect average speeds of 66Mbps for downloads, and 18Mbps for uploads. It’s generally understood that full fibre is the most reliable, as it’s less affected by interruptions and network traffic than connections with copper cabling.
UK coverage
Zen Internet’s broadband reaches the vast majority of homes in the UK. This is because Zen has an agreement with both Openreach and CityFibre, allowing it to use their networks. This also means that Zen benefits as Openreach's infrastructure expands, and it continues to have good coverage across both urban and rural areas.
As always, the best way to find out what speeds are available to you is to use our broadband postcode checker, which will show you all available providers.
Our choice of Zen Internet broadband offers
To give you an idea of the prices on offer, here are some of the Zen Internet deals you can currently get via Uswitch if its packages are available at your home.
Uswitch broadband provider reviews
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
Customer service
Zen Internet broadband is renowned for its award-winning customer service, consistently receiving high praise. When we checked in December 2025, it held an ‘Excellent’ rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on over 15,000 reviews.
Customer reviews often mention the helpfulness and knowledge of the staff, and there’s always a response to a negative review, as seen on Trustpilot.
And just to compare, a few other major UK internet providers on the Openreach network come with a ‘Bad’ rating, for example EE broadband or Sky (both with 1.3 stars out of 5).
Does Zen Internet broadband provide a social tariff?
At this point, it doesn’t appear that Zen Internet provides a broadband social tariff for those receiving benefits like Universal Credit or other government financial support schemes. If you’re eligible for one, there are plenty of other providers who offer low-income broadband deals for cheap.
Home equipment and installation
Zen Internet provides free activation and no setup fee for all its fixed-term contract broadband plans. Since Zen Internet offers various connection types, the installation process and required equipment can vary. But generally, you’ll get a FRITZ!Box Router for most packages.
If you sign up for its EveryRoom service, you’ll also receive an Eero mesh router, designed to unify your entire home into one seamless network.
Our verdict - should you choose Zen Internet?
Zen Internet stands as an excellent option for customers who prioritise reliable service, ethical practices, and exceptional customer support. Operating on the Openreach and CityFibre networks, it offers broad coverage across the UK with options for full fibre connections for some areas.
A key differentiator is its award-winning customer service, consistently earning high ratings on Trustpilot. Many customers believe that the most compelling reason to choose Zen Internet is its commitment to no mid-contract price increases, offering a single price with no surprises for the duration of the contract.
While Zen Internet does not currently offer a social tariff, its transparent pricing and high service quality make it a strong contender for those willing to pay a slight premium for peace of mind. In conclusion, if you value a highly reliable connection, stable pricing, and customer service that goes above and beyond, Zen Internet is a highly recommended choice for your broadband needs.
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you.