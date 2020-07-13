Car insurance for temporary imports - Uswitch

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Using your car if you are visiting the UK

If you’re planning to bring your car to the UK while you’re visiting, studying, or working, you are able to do so temporarily without registering it as a UK vehicle.

you can drive a foreign-registered car in the UK for up to six months without the need to register it, unless your number plates display numbers or letters that are not identifiable in the UK, for example Arabic script

you can drive your car for the duration of your study or work assignment if you’re in the UK for a set period, but you will need to claim relief from VAT and duty and have that evidence to hand in case you are stopped by the police

The six-month period allows you to use the car for up to six months during a 12-month period:

this can be one single visit, or several shorter visits adding up to a six-month period

your car needs to be registered and taxed in its home country.

There are slightly different rules if coming from the EU to Northern Ireland. Find out more about temporary car imports at Gov.uk.

Using your car if you are planning to stay in the UK

If you become a resident or stay for longer than six months you must register and tax your vehicle in the UK.

if you plan to keep your car in the UK permanently, you’ll need to re-register your vehicle

your car may need to be tested under the Individual Vehicle Approval scheme to ensure it is fit for permanent use on UK roads.

There are slightly different rules for importing from the EU to Northern Ireland. Find out more on Gov.uk.

Importing your car if you move to the UK

If you are bringing your car into the UK, you need to tell HMRC within 14 days that the vehicle has arrived in the UK.

You will also have to:

pay VAT and duty if HMRC tells you to

get vehicle approval to show your vehicle meets safety and environmental standards

register and tax the vehicle with DVLA they’ll give you a registration number so you can get number plates made up

You must also get insurance before you drive it on UK roads.

You can claim duty relief by filling in form C110 and taking your vehicle through the ‘nothing to declare’ channel when you arrive in the UK.