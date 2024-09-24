Advanced driving and intensive driving courses

What is an advanced driving course?

Advanced driving courses help people improve their road safety. Drivers who take an advanced driving course are taught to be more observant and better at anticipating changes. Some car insurers offer people who have taken an advanced driving course cheaper car insurance quotes.

Advanced driving programmes are crash courses in not crashing. They involve learning how to drive defensively with greater awareness of the road and other road users. But defensive driving does not mean driving slowly.

Advanced driving courses:

Teach you to drive with more confidence

Give you greater control of your vehicle: motorbike or motor car

Help you reduce your car’s wear and tear

Save money on petrol or diesel – more control equals better fuel efficiency

Progress your driving to a professional level

Give you a skill you can put on your CV

What does an advanced driving course cover?

Advanced driving courses are aimed at both newly qualified drivers wanting to improve their driving skills as well as more experienced drivers.

They tend to cover:

Advanced driving in town and countryside

In urban areas advanced drivers can improve how they navigate complex junctions, while countryside driving training will help drivers navigate blind bends, animals in the road, how to use safe passing places, overtaking on narrow roads, as well as dealing with slow vehicles, such as farm vehicles which tend to be wider.

Advanced motorcycling courses will also include training on hazard perception and risk awareness when overtaking or filtering through traffic.

Driving in all weather conditions

Advanced driving courses teach drivers how to cope with heavy rain, snow, ice, fog and even dazzling sunshine as well as prevent and handle skidding and learning about the need for longer stopping distances in bad weather.

Night driving

Advanced driving courses aimed at newer drivers – such as Pass Plus – include helping drivers take to the roads after dark; learning about the correct use of headlamps, adjusting to different light levels, getting used to being dazzled and judging speeds and distance.

Motorways and dual carriageway driving

More for newer drivers; advanced courses may include learning how to keep to a safe speed in different conditions, deal with motorway fatigue, handle a breakdown, use lanes correctly and follow signs.

More efficient driving

Advanced driving will also teach drivers better control of the gears, resulting in improved control of the car which can also cut down on fuel costs.

Arthur - advanced driver (45, London) “I took the advanced driving test. One of the things I remember the most was being told to find a suitable place to stop - I took it in London - I ended up driving for three miles to find somewhere. I passed my test.”

Advanced driving courses can:

Improve your driving skills and road safety

Help lower car insurance costs

Help lower fuel costs through more efficient driving.

How much does an advanced driving course cost?

The cost of an advanced driving course will depend on the driving course provider, and how long it takes. AM Road Smart costs from £150; Pass Plus can cost between £160 and £200 and RoSPA’s course costs from £240.

Some local councils offer discounts on advanced driving courses. If you have to use your car or motorcycle for work your employer may be able to pay the cost of an advanced driving course.

What advanced driving course should I choose and what do they cost?

The most popular advanced driving courses include:

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) also runs bronze, silver and gold advanced driving test, which is overseen by retired or serving police officers

Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM) RoadSmart

The IAM RoadSmart course is based on the police’s roadcraft driving and control system. There are courses for cars drivers and motorcyclists.

Drivers are taught road positioning and how to negotiate and anticipate hazards while driving.

The course focuses on specific advanced driving skills including control, observation, timing, optimum road positioning, ability to deal with unpredictable roads and other road users’ behaviour.

About IAM RoadSmart

Cost - the course is priced from £149

Time - it takes between three and six months to complete

Assessment - you’ll get verbal and written feedback

Testing - you have to pass an advanced driving test

Afterwards - you also get a year’s IAM membership.

Pass Plus Scheme

Pass Plus is popular among younger and newer drivers. It helps drivers learn additional driving skills to those covered in their driving lessons and required to pass their driving test.

The course includes 6 hour-long lessons such as learning to drive on a motorway, in heavy traffic and on rural roads. There is no test to complete the Pass Plus Scheme.

About the Pass Plus Scheme

It includes six modules – lasting an hour each

Drivers meet the required standards in all modules to pass

After passing a driver can apply for the DVSA for a Pass Plus certificate

This certificate can be used to get cheaper car insurance

The Pass Plus Scheme Prices can cost between £160 to £200

Some local authorities offer discounts Pass Plus course

You can also book Pass Plus courses through driving schools.

RoSPA advanced driving test

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) runs an advanced driving test that lasts around 45 to 60 minutes. The RoSPA advanced test is taken with a RoSPA examiner, all of whom are serving or retired UK police officers.

Rospa’s advanced driving test includes regular re-tests, so you have to demonstrate you have maintained your safe driving record.

The RoSPA advanced driving test is monitored and approved by the DVSA.

What is RoSPA’s advanced driving test?

The RoSPA advanced driving test is grade graded bronze, silver or gold – similar to other RoSPA-recognised awards.

A RoSPA gold is according to RoSPA is: “the highest civilian driving standard available and the holder will be a master of his or her art”.

The cost of the advanced driving test is from £62 while the four day course costs from £240.

Advanced motorcycling courses and what they cost

If you ride a motorcycle taking an advanced rider course can help improve both safety and confidence.

IAM RoadSmart and RoSPA runs advanced rider courses. There is also the national BikeSafe workshop scheme run by the police.

Bikesafe advanced motorcyclist scheme

BikeSafe workshops involve at least one observed ride with a police traffic motorcyclist or approved BikeSafe observer. The training and observed rides all take place in a single day.

BikeSafe workshops aim to cover:

Rider attitude

Systematic methods

Collision causation

Cornering

Positioning

Overtaking

Observation

Braking

Hazard perception

Use of gears

The cost of the course to riders is £65. The actual cost is £250 but the scheme is subsidised by local authorities through Safer Road Partnerships.

IAM advanced rider course

The course can take between three and six months to complete and can be taken on your own bike with a local group close to you.

Local courses differ but all groups include trained volunteers who take you on a number of observed rides before you take the test. Contributions are voluntary but donations of £5-£10 are suggested.

Skills covered include:

How to choose the right position on the road

How to ride at the appropriate speed

Selecting the right gear

When it’s appropriate to accelerate

RoSPA advance motorcycle training

RoSPA’s advanced motorcycle training is a four-day course, leading to RoSPA’s Advanced Motorcycle test. The test is approved by the DVSA and lasts around 45 to 60 minutes. It is taken with a RoSPA Examiner, all of whom are serving or retired Police Officers in the UK.

Advanced driving courses and Roadcraft

Advanced driving courses, and tests are based upon the 'system of car control'. This is detailed in Roadcraft – The Police Driver Handbook.

According to both RoSPA and IAM it is unlikely anyone can become an advanced driver without a good knowledge of the current editions of both The Highway Code and Roadcraft.

"Advanced driving is the ability to control the position and speed of the vehicle safely, systematically and smoothly, using road and traffic conditions to progress unobtrusively with skill and responsibility. This skill requires a positive but courteous attitude and a high standard of driving competence based on concentration, effective all round observation, anticipation, and planning." Driving Standards Authority/Institute of Advanced Motoring RoSPA, 1997

What are the benefits of advanced driving?