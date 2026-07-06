Information, data and tips for elderly drivers
Elderly Driver Safety
For many, driving is about more than just getting from A to B; it’s about freedom and independence. It’s expected that there will be nearly seven million older drivers on the roads by 2030. This elderly driver safety hub offers tips and information for older drivers, from renewing your licence at 70, driving laws and declaring medical conditions.
What are the new driving rules for over-70s?
There are no mandatory re-testing rules for older drivers, despite some parliamentary petitions asking for the law to be changed.
Though there's no re-testing process, drivers must renew their licence when they reach the age of 70 and every three years thereafter.
Drivers must self-certify their fitness to drive
Currently, older drivers are required to self-certify their fitness to drive when renewing their licence. That means formally declaring their own medical fitness and eyesight to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) or Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) if they live in Northern Ireland. They don't need an official medical examination, doctor's sign-off, or physical eye test.
There are resources available to check or refresh your knowledge, confidence and ability, such as specific refresher lessons, assessments, courses and workshops for older drivers.
Several local authorities endorse or run their own schemes for older drivers, which often include assessments and workshops.
Councils also offer free older persons' bus passes, providing a vital alternative if you decide to limit or stop driving altogether.
What medical conditions should be reported to the DVLA?
Driving ability largely depends on health and mobility. In the UK, there's currently no maximum driving age, though there are certain issues tied to ageing that can increase risks.
Regardless of age, there are conditions that must be reported to the DVLA (or DVA) since they can impact your driving. These include:
|Condition Type
|Examples
|Neurological conditions
|Epilepsy, strokes, seizures, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Parkinson's disease.
|Vision issues
|Advanced cataracts, glaucoma, or any conditions affecting both eyes.
|Heart conditions
|Arrhythmias, pacemakers, heart failure, and recent heart attacks.
|Diabetes
|Particularly if treated with insulin or if you suffer from severe hypoglycaemia.
|Mental health conditions
|Severe depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder, if symptoms impact your concentration and awareness.
|Sleep conditions
|Severe sleep apnoea, or conditions causing excessive daytime sleepiness.
|Physical disabilities
|Conditions affecting limbs, joints, or overall mobility.
You must always declare these notifiable medical conditions to the DVLA. If you fail to do so, you risk a fine of up to £1,000.
Can I still drive if I have declared a medical condition?
If the DVLA (or DVA) decides to restrict your driving after you declare a medical condition, they'll issue you a letter explaining the reasons. If this happens, you must immediately stop driving. They will also outline the exact limitations that will be placed on your driving. They might require you to stop driving entirely, or you may only be allowed to continue driving under modified conditions.
You should also let your insurer know if you have notifiable conditions or you've been advised not to drive, to avoid invalidating your policy. Check the terms and conditions of your specific policy, as this will outline what medical conditions you need to tell them about.
Did you know…
Declaring a medical condition doesn't automatically increase the cost of car insurance. Insurers can only raise premiums if evidence suggests the condition increases the risk of an accident or the car needs expensive modifications.
There's also the option of voluntarily giving up your driving licence if you feel certain medical conditions are impacting your ability to drive safely, or a doctor has advised you not to do so for 3 months or more. Guidance on surrendering your licence is available on the GOV website.
If you stop driving your car but you are still in possession of it, consider applying to SORN your car to avoid paying vehicle tax.
What medication should be reported to the DVLA?
You should talk to your doctor about whether you should drive if you’ve been prescribed any of the following drugs:
- Amphetamine, for example dexamphetamine or selegiline
- Clonazepam
- Diazepam
- Flunitrazepam
- Lorazepam
- Methadone
- Morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs, for example codeine, tramadol or fentanyl
- Oxazepam
- Temazepam
You should be able to drive after taking these drugs if:
- You’ve been prescribed them and followed advice on how to take them by a healthcare professional
- They aren't causing you to be unfit to drive even if you’re above the specified limits
If you're ever unsure about your fitness to drive, it's always best to be cautious. Medication can affect everyone differently, and it's never worth taking the risk if you aren't certain.
Elderly driver vision test rules
From 2024 - 2025, over 13,500 motorists in Great Britain had their driving licence revoked or their application refused for failing to meet the required eyesight standards to drive. 62% of these individuals were aged 70+.
The current law requires drivers to self-declare their eyesight standard when they renew their licence at 70.
Earlier this year, the government ran a consultation about introducing mandatory eyesight testing as part of the renewal process, with the aim of reducing collisions. Under the plans, older drivers would need to prove their vision meets legal standards at 70 and every three years after.
In order to be legally fit to drive, you should meet the following criteria:
- The 20-metre rule: You must be able to read a standard UK vehicle licence plate up to 20 metres away (with glasses or contact lenses if required).
- Visual acuity: You must have a visual acuity score of at least 6/12 on the Snellen scale. You must also have an adequate field of vision.
Your vision must meet these standards, otherwise the DVLA will refuse or revoke your driving licence. If this happens, you'll need to surrender your licence to the DVLA, and in some situations the police can request your licence be revoked on the spot.
Driving without meeting the visual requirements of the over-70s eye test can result in prosecution, a fine of up to £1,000, and additional points on your licence.
How do I renew my driving licence at 70?
Approximately 77% of full driving licence holders go on to renew their licence at age 70. Renewing your driving license is free and can be completed either online or by post.
Renewing your licence at 70 is compulsory by law, so it's essential you do so if you plan to continue driving.
Below is a step-by-step guide on how you can renew your driving licence:
Online
To renew your driving licence online, you'll need:
- Your national insurance number (if you know it)
- The addresses where you've lived for the past 3 years
- Your current photocard licence
- A valid UK passport
- A valid email address.
By post
To renew your driving licence by post at 70, the DVLA will automatically send you a D46P application form 90 days before your 70th birthday.
If you don't have it, you can pick up a D1 pack (application for a driving licence) from most Post Offices or order one via the GOV.UK Order Forms service. You'll then need to:
- Fill out the form, declaring any new medical conditions and confirming that you meet the eyesight standards.
- If you are sending in a paper licence or updating your photo, include a recent, printed passport-type photo.
- Enclose your current photocard licence if you have it.
- Send your completed application to the DVLA at the address specified on the D46P form.
Can I still drive while waiting for my over-70 renewal?
You can usually still drive while you wait for your renewal, unless:
- You’ve been disqualified from driving
- Your licence was revoked for medical reasons
- You’ve been told by a doctor or optician you are not fit to drive
- You didn’t previously have a valid licence.
How does age impact car insurance for older drivers?
While age can impact the cost of car insurance, it's most expensive for young drivers. The cost generally drops as you get older before slightly increasing again when you reach 70.
The following table outlines the average cost of car insurance per age group:
|Age
|Median Annual Top Premium
|17-20
|£1952.65
|21-24
|£1472.59
|25-34
|£900.32
|35-49
|£599.42
|50-59
|£432.42
|60-69
|£330.31
|70+
|£388.41
*Uswitch internal data on Median Annual Top Premium by Age Group at Cover between January - April 2026.
“Car insurance premiums generally decrease as you get older and gain more experience behind the wheel, with motorists aged 60 - 69 paying the lowest on average. However, once drivers reach their 70s, this trend reverses, with premiums increasing by around 18%, as insurers factor in accident risk and claims cost associated with this age group. It’s worth noting, though, that this is still 74% less than younger drivers (aged 21 - 24).
Staying on top of legal responsibilities becomes more important when you reach 70. You must renew your licence every three years to maintain its validity. It’s also crucial to inform the DVLA and your insurer of any notifiable medical conditions in line with legislation.”
How do I apply for a Blue Badge?
The quickest and easiest way to apply for a Blue Badge is through the GOV.UK website.
To apply, you'll need to follow these next steps:
- Check your eligibility
Before you begin, check if you qualify automatically or if you require a mobility/health assessment.
- Gather documents
You'll need a digital copy of your proof of identity, proof of address, your National Insurance number, and a recent passport-style photo. You'll also need to bring any evidence of any qualifying benefits.
- Submit application
Once you've filled in the online form and uploaded your documents, you can submit the application.
- Pay the fee
In Wales, Blue Badges are free of charge. If you're applying in England or Northern Ireland, the maximum fee is £10, whilst in Scotland it's £20. You'll pay this securely online when prompted.
Councils will typically make a decision in six to 12 weeks. If your application isn't automatically accepted, you may be asked to attend a face-to-face assessment or provide extra medical evidence from a certified assessor. This might be an occupational therapist or a physiotherapist.
If your application is unsuccessful, any payment made will be refunded.
Can I get a Blue Badge?
You may be eligible for a blue badge if you have a permanent, substantial disability that affects your mobility, severe difficulty planning or following journeys, or a severe disability in both arms.
You will automatically be eligible if any of the following applies:
- You receive Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and score eight points or more in the 'moving around' activity or 10 points specifically for 'cannot undertake any journey due to psychological distress'.
- You receive Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and score the higher rate of the mobility component.
- You receive the War Pensioners' Mobility Supplement or a lump-sum payment within tariff levels 1-8 under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.
- You are registered as blind or severely sight-impaired.
If you don't automatically qualify, you may still be eligible after an assessment. This will determine if you meet the following criteria:
|Condition
|Criteria
|Walking difficulty
|If you have a permanent and substantial disability that means you can't walk, or you experience extreme difficulty and pain when walking.
|Hidden disability
|You struggle severely to plan or follow directions, frequently experience psychological distress, or often become highly anxious in public spaces.
|Severe arm disability
|You drive regularly but have a severe disability in both arms that means you can't operate pay-and-display parking machines.
|Terminal illness
|You have a life-limiting illness (with an SR1 form) that stops you from walking or makes it very challenging.
|Young children with medical conditions
|If you have a child under three with a medical condition that requires them to be near bulky medical equipment or a vehicle for emergency medical treatment.
Methodology and sources
https://www.data.gov.uk/dataset/d0be1ed2-9907-4ec4-b552-c048f6aec16a/driving-licence-data
https://www.gov.uk/renew-driving-licence-at-70
https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/renew-your-driving-licence-70-plus
https://www.gov.uk/driving-medical-conditions
https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/introducing-mandatory-eyesight-testing-for-older-drivers/introducing-mandatory-eyesight-testing-for-older-drivers
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/64edcf3a13ae1500116e2f5d/inf1886-can-i-drive-while-my-application-is-with-dvla.pdf
https://www.gov.uk/apply-blue-badge
Uswitch obtained data via a Freedom of Information request from the DVLA on the number of GB driving licence holders who had their Group 1 (car/motorcycle) category B entitlement revoked or applications refused for failing to meet the required eyesight standards to drive in 2024 and 2025.