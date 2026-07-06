Elderly Driver Safety

Elderly driver vision test rules

From 2024 - 2025, over 13,500 motorists in Great Britain had their driving licence revoked or their application refused for failing to meet the required eyesight standards to drive. 62% of these individuals were aged 70+.

The current law requires drivers to self-declare their eyesight standard when they renew their licence at 70.

Earlier this year, the government ran a consultation about introducing mandatory eyesight testing as part of the renewal process, with the aim of reducing collisions. Under the plans, older drivers would need to prove their vision meets legal standards at 70 and every three years after.

In order to be legally fit to drive, you should meet the following criteria:

The 20-metre rule: You must be able to read a standard UK vehicle licence plate up to 20 metres away (with glasses or contact lenses if required).

You must be able to read a standard UK vehicle licence plate up to 20 metres away (with glasses or contact lenses if required). Visual acuity: You must have a visual acuity score of at least 6/12 on the Snellen scale. You must also have an adequate field of vision.

Your vision must meet these standards, otherwise the DVLA will refuse or revoke your driving licence. If this happens, you'll need to surrender your licence to the DVLA, and in some situations the police can request your licence be revoked on the spot.

Driving without meeting the visual requirements of the over-70s eye test can result in prosecution, a fine of up to £1,000, and additional points on your licence.