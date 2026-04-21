How much does car insurance cost on average in the UK?

The average cost of car insurance in the UK changes regularly, influenced by inflation, repair costs, and car insurance claims trends. Current data shows the average annual premium for a comprehensive car insurance policy stands at £527*.

Many drivers pay far more - especially those considered higher risk, such as young drivers, newly qualified drivers or people with previous claims or criminal convictions. Your own quote will always depend on your personal circumstances.

*Average cost of car insurance in the UK, Uswitch data, Q1 2026.

How is car insurance calculated?

Insurers calculate your insurance costs based on estimating how likely you are to make a claim. They will look at the details such as your age, driving history, the car you drive, your postcode and your job title. These factors help them measure risk and calculate what you'll pay.

Some things, such as your age, are out of your control. But, if you make careful choices when it comes to your car choice, how many miles you drive, and the type of policy you buy, you can reduce the amount you pay for your coverage.

Why is car insurance so expensive for young and older drivers?

Age is a significant factor in pricing insurance.

Young drivers

Drivers under 25 are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents and make claims. Combined with limited driving experience, this higher risk usually means significantly higher premiums.

Older drivers

Premiums often rise again for drivers over 65. This suggests that older drivers are more likely to make claims, possibly due to slower reaction times, particularly as they move into their seventies and beyond.

How does my vehicle affect the car insurance price?

The car you drive also plays a major role in how much you pay.

Insurers consider:

Insurance group : cars are given a Vehicle Risk Rating (VRR) from 1 to 99, which replaces the old group system. Those with a higher VRR will usually cost more to insure.

: cars are given a Vehicle Risk Rating (VRR) from 1 to 99, which replaces the old group system. Those with a higher VRR will usually cost more to insure. Engine size and performance : more powerful cars tend to be linked to higher-risk driving.

: more powerful cars tend to be linked to higher-risk driving. The car’s value : more expensive cars cost more to repair or replace.

: more expensive cars cost more to repair or replace. Cost of parts and repairs : vehicles with specialist or imported parts are often pricier to insure.

: vehicles with specialist or imported parts are often pricier to insure. Car modifications: any changes from the factory specification can affect the price of cover, usually driving it upwards.

Choosing a car with a low VRR can make a big difference, especially for younger drivers. These cars are usually smaller models with less powerful engines, and are less likely to be involved in expensive collisions.

Why is my address important when it comes to car insurance?

Your postcode can impact your car insurance prices.

Insurers use your location to assess:

Local theft and vandalism rates

Traffic density and accident frequency

Historical claims data in your area

Even moving a short distance can affect your premium if crime or accident statistics differ between postcodes. You’re also likely to pay more in bigger cities, particularly London.

How does my job title affect the cost of car insurance?

Insurers link certain occupations with higher risk based on typical driving patterns.

Jobs involving frequent driving or unsociable hours could lead to higher premiums

Roles based in busy city centres may be associated with higher car accident rates

Even similar job titles can be rated differently, so it’s worth selecting the most accurate job description when getting quotes.

Does being unemployed affect car insurance premiums?

Yes - being unemployed can increase premiums.

Insurance data could show that someone without a job drives more often, such as for interviews or errands, increasing their risk. There may also be concerns about financial stability, which insurers factor into pricing models.

How does my driving history and experience impact my premium?

Your past behaviour behind the wheel matters when it comes to insurance costs.

Factors which influence the price include:

No-claims bonus (NCB) : as you build up years of claim-free driving, your bonus should increase and your insurance price drop.

: as you build up years of claim-free driving, your bonus should increase and your insurance price drop. Penalty points or convictions : these increase perceived risk and raise premiums.

: these increase perceived risk and raise premiums. Driving experience: newly-qualified drivers usually pay more until they build a track record.

Serious convictions, such as driving without insurance, can affect insurance costs for several years.

What roles do mileage and vehicle usage play when it comes to car insurance?

The more you drive, the more likely you are to be involved in an accident.

Insurers look at:

Annual mileage : higher mileage means higher risk.

: higher mileage means higher risk. Class of use: whether you drive the car for social use only, if you use it for commuting or use it for business and so on.

Driving at peak times or for work can increase premiums, as the chance of being involved in a collision is higher.

What can I do to lower my car insurance premium?

While you can’t control every factor, there are steps you can take to reduce car insurance costs:

Improve vehicle security with alarms or immobilisers

Increase your voluntary excess, provided you can afford to pay it if you need to claim

Pay annually instead of monthly to avoid interest charges

Shop around and compare quotes before renewal – timing your renewal a few weeks in advance can help

Read more top tips for reducing the price of cover.