What to do if your car insurance gets cancelled

If your car insurance is cancelled, it can feel stressful. But there are clear steps you can take.

What are the immediate steps after my car insurance is cancelled?

If your car insurance is cancelled, the first step is to stop driving immediately. Driving without valid insurance is illegal in the UK, and the police can issue penalty points, fines, or even seize your vehicle.

If you aren’t arranging replacement cover straight away, you may need to register your car as off the road. This is called a Statutory Off-Road Notification (SORN). And, as the name suggests, the vehicle must be kept off public roads, for example on a private driveway.

What to do next

Once you’ve taken these initial steps, following a clear sequence can help you regain cover safely and stay on the right side of the law.

Ask the insurer why the policy was cancelled and request the reason in writing If you need cover quickly, compare quotes through the Uswitch car insurance comparison service If mainstream insurers won’t offer you a quote, contact a specialist broker Remember, don’t drive or leave the car on a public road unless you have replacement cover in place.

The police can check whether a vehicle is insured using the Motor Insurance Database, so it’s never worth taking the risk.

Can I appeal an insurance cancellation?

Yes, you can challenge a car insurance cancellation if you think it was unfair or based on incorrect information.

That said, a successful appeal doesn’t always mean the insurer must continue covering you. It depends on the reason for the cancellation and the evidence available.

Steps to appeal a cancelled car insurance policy

Take these steps to understand why your policy was cancelled, challenge the decision, and see if it can be reinstated:

Contact the insurer immediately: Ask for the exact reason for the cancellation. Sometimes the issue is fixable, such as a missed payment or admin error Ask whether the policy can be reinstated: If the issue was a payment failure or missing document, the insurer may reverse the cancellation Make a formal complaint: If you believe the cancellation was wrong, use the insurer’s complaints process. Ask for a final response in writing Escalate to the Financial Ombudsman Service: If the complaint is rejected, or not resolved, you may be able to take it further. The Financial Ombudsman Service can review whether the insurer acted fairly. It can’t force an insurer to renew cover, but it can investigate unfair cancellations and may tell the insurer to put things right

Keep records of everything

It helps to keep a clear record of what happened, especially if you want to challenge the cancellation or explain it to a new insurer later. Things to keep include:

Emails and letters

Screenshots of online forms

Bank records for payments

Dates and times of phone calls

Names of the people you spoke to

Why do insurance companies cancel policies?

Insurance companies cancel policies for several reasons. The most common are missed payments and incorrect information. Other reasons include non-disclosure or misrepresentation, suspected fronting or fraud, risk changes, and licence or legal issues.

Missed or failed payments

If you pay monthly and a direct debit fails, the insurer may cancel the policy after warning you.

Non-disclosure or misrepresentation

This means the insurer believes something important was not declared, or was declared incorrectly.

Suspected fronting or fraud

This is when the insurer believes the policy was arranged dishonestly.

Risk changes after the policy starts

Sometimes the insurer decides the risk no longer fits its rules after a mid-term change. For example, if you change cars to one that’s more expensive to repair or a high performance car, the insurer may decide the risk is too high.

Licence or legal issues

Serious motoring offences or changes to your driving status can affect cover.

Cancellation vs voidance

It’s easy to confuse a cancelled policy with a voided one, but they’re not the same and the difference can affect your future insurance applications.

See below for an explainer on what each term means.

What is the difference between a cancelled and voided policy?

The main difference between a cancelled and a voided policy is that a cancelled policy ended early, while a voided policy is treated as if it was never valid.

This distinction matters because it can affect what you need to disclose and how future insurers assess your application.

A cancelled policy: A cancelled policy existed and provided cover for at least part of the term but was ended before renewal. This could happen because you cancelled it, the insurer cancelled it, payments failed, or an issue was discovered after your cover started.

A voided policy: A voided policy is more serious. It means the insurer believes the policy shouldn’t have been accepted in the first place. This usually happens after serious non-disclosure, incorrect details that changed the risk, suspected fraud, or fronting.

Both outcomes leave you uninsured and usually must be disclosed to future insurers. A voided policy is generally seen as higher risk than a cancelled policy, which can make it harder to get cover.

Do insurance companies check if you had a cancelled policy?

Yes, insurers do check, and you should always disclose it if asked. Failing to do so could mean your new policy is cancelled or voided.

Most comparison sites and insurers ask about this when you get a quote or try to arrange cover. The question may read, “Have you had insurance cancelled in the past?” or “Have you had insurance voided?”

Some insurers ask about a specific period, such as the last five years, while others ask if it has ever happened. That’s why it’s important to read the question carefully and answer exactly what’s asked.

How long does a cancelled insurance policy stay on record?

There’s no single public rule that applies to every insurer. In practice, many insurers ask about cancellations for the last five years. While some ask if you’ve ever had insurance cancelled, voided, or declined.

Insurers may use quote disclosures, fraud-prevention checks, and previous insurer records to verify what you tell them.

If you’re unsure, declare it and explain the reason. This is safer than leaving it out.

Why non-disclosure is risky

There are a few reasons why non-disclosure isn’t a good idea. If a new insurer later finds out you didn’t mention a past cancellation, it may:

Cancel the new policy

Void the new policy

Refuse a claim

Record the issue for future underwriting

How much more expensive is car insurance after a cancellation?

Car insurance after a cancellation is usually more expensive. That’s because a cancellation can suggest things such as payment risk, disclosure risk, higher fraud risk, or a greater chance of future admin issues.

Because of that, some insurers will refuse to quote. Others may quote at a much higher price.

There’s no fixed amount as to how much more it’ll cost. The exact increase can depend on things like why the policy was cancelled and whether it was cancelled or voided. A cancellation for missed payment may be viewed less harshly than one linked to non-disclosure or fraud concerns.

Usually, it gets better over time – as in less costly. If you keep a clean record and maintain continuous cover, the impact often reduces. But you still need to disclose the cancellation whenever the insurer asks.

Ways to reduce the cost of cover

While car insurance for drivers with a cancelled policy is usually more expensive, there are practical steps you can take to reduce the cost of your car insurance and improve your chances of getting cover.

Compare as widely as possible: Try mainstream insurers first by using the Uswitch car insurance comparison service

Try mainstream insurers first by using the Uswitch car insurance comparison service Try a specialist broker: If this fails to return results, you may need to seek out specialist brokers as some insurers may not be featured on mainstream comparison websites

If this fails to return results, you may need to seek out specialist brokers as some insurers may not be featured on mainstream comparison websites Chose to pay annually if you can: This can be particularly good for drivers with payment issues, as monthly instalments can be seen as higher risk and therefore more costly

This can be particularly good for drivers with payment issues, as monthly instalments can be seen as higher risk and therefore more costly Avoid gaps in cover: Keeping continuous insurance can reduce risk in the eyes of insurers and help prevent higher premiums or difficulties arranging future cover

Keeping continuous insurance can reduce risk in the eyes of insurers and help prevent higher premiums or difficulties arranging future cover Make sure every detail on the quote is accurate: Check all information, including personal details and car specifications, as errors can lead to cancellations or higher premiums

If you have previous claims as well, read our guide about car insurance for drivers with previous claims.

Where can I find car insurance for cancelled policies?

To find car insurance for cancelled policies, you may need to look beyond standard providers. No single insurer always covers them.

Start by comparing mainstream quotes using the Uswitch car insurance comparison service. Some standard insurers may still offer cover, especially if the cancellation was for a missed payment.

If that doesn’t work, consider specialist insurers. These providers deal with higher-risk drivers, including those with a cancelled policy.

You can also use a broker to help find cover. This is useful if your situation is more complex or if multiple insurers have refused to quote.

Tips when applying

Be completely honest on every question

Explain the cancellation clearly if there’s a notes field

Check whether the insurer asks about five years or ever

Consider paying annually if possible

Double-check all details before you buy

Can I cancel my own policy, and is that different?

Yes, cancelling your own policy is different from having your policy cancelled by the insurer.

If you cancel the policy, it’s normally treated as a standard policy change, not an underwriting red flag. If the insurer cancels the policy, future insurers may ask about it.

If you want to understand the normal process, see how to cancel your car insurance policy.

What should I tell a new insurer after a cancellation?

Always tell the truth and answer the exact question asked. Keep your explanation simple. Explain when the policy was cancelled and whether it was cancelled or voided. Include the reason the insurer gave and whether the issue was resolved.

Also mention if it involved a missed payment or incorrect details. If the cancellation was not your fault, make that clear.

For example, explain if it was due to an admin error or a payment processing issue. Accuracy matters, as small mistakes can cause bigger problems later.

What if I need to make a claim after a cancellation?

If the policy was cancelled before the incident happened, you’re unlikely to be covered. If the incident happened while the policy was still active, you may still be able to claim. It depends on the timing and the reason for cancellation.

If there’s any doubt, ask the insurer for the exact cancellation date and whether cover applied at the time of the incident. Always request the answer in writing.

For more on the process, see how to make a car insurance claim.