Drivers of sports or performance cars expect to pay more for car insurance. Shopping around for quotes can help source cheaper cover but most insurers consider such cars more likely to attract frequent insurance claims.

All cars are split categorised into 50 separate car insurance groups – the higher the car’s group number, the more likely it is to be expensive to insure.

Insurance groups are based on how much damage is caused in a standard low-impact crash, how much parts or and how long it takes to repair, plus a look at the car’s performance and security. Performance cars often use expensive light-weight materials in complex designs, making fixing even minor damage hugely expensive and time-consuming.

A performance car is likely to require a specialist garage to carry out any repairs – not one of the insurer’s panel of preferred suppliers working on fixed price contracts.

Add to this that they tend to be driven faster and more aggressively and have bigger impact crashes – and they get stolen more often – and it’s no surprise car insurers add a big weighting to premiums.