Why should I check my claims history?

You should check your claims history to make sure your car insurance quotes are accurate and your policy remains valid.

A claim is when you contact your insurer to report an incident and ask them to cover the cost, such as after an accident, theft, or damage to your vehicle.

Insurers rely on your claims history to calculate your premium. If the information you provide doesn't match official records, your insurer may increase your price or cancel your policy.

Checking your claims history also helps you spot mistakes early. Even small errors, such as incorrect dates or missing incidents, can affect your quote.

In the UK, insurers use a central database called the Claims and Underwriting Exchange (CUE). You can request your data directly from the organisation that manages it.

What is the CUE database and why do insurers use it?

The CUE database is a central record of insurance claims and incidents in the UK. It's managed by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) and includes data on motor, home, and personal injury claims. This includes incidents even if no claim was paid.

Insurers use CUE to check the information you provide when applying for cover. This helps them assess risk and calculate your premium more accurately.

CUE records details such as when an incident happened, whether it was a fault or non-fault claim, and sometimes if a policy was cancelled. Even notifying your insurer about an incident can appear on your record.

Your data is protected under UK data protection laws. This means you have the right to request a copy of your claims history at any time.

How do I request my claims history from CUE?

You can check your car insurance claims history by making a free data Subject Access Request (SAR) to the MIB.

To request your data, follow these steps:

Visit the Motor Insurers’ Bureau website and locate the Subject Access Request form. Fill in your personal details, including your name, date of birth, and current and previous addresses. Submit the form and wait for your report to be sent to you.

The service is free under data protection rules. You should receive your report within one calendar month, although it's often quicker.

Your claim history report will show any claims or incidents recorded against you over the past six years.

What if my claims history data is wrong?

If your car insurance claims history is incorrect, you need to contact the insurer that recorded the information and ask them to update it.

Once you receive your report, check it carefully for errors. Look out for incorrect dates, wrong claim details, or incidents you don't recognise.

The MIB can't change your data. Only the insurer that added the record can make corrections. You may need to provide evidence to support your request.

If the insurer doesn't resolve the issue, you can escalate your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

It's important to fix any errors before taking out a new policy. Incorrect information can lead to higher premiums or your car insurance being invalidated.