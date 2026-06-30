What is new for old car insurance?

New for old car insurance is a policy feature that replaces your car with a brand-new equivalent if it’s written off or stolen. It's often included in comprehensive cover for newer cars. This differs from standard insurance, which pays your car’s current market value instead.

If your car is written-off and badly damaged, or stolen, the insurer replaces it with a new model of the same make or similar specification. If that exact car isn’t available, your car insurance provider will usually offer a cash payment so you can arrange a replacement yourself.

It can appeal to new car owners because you won’t have to cover the full replacement cost yourself, even after depreciation.

How does car depreciation affect a new car payout?

Car depreciation, which is the drop in your car’s value over time, means your insurer may pay less than you need to replace your car with a new one.

New cars can lose up to 20% of their value in the first year. If your car is written off, standard insurance typically pays this lower market value, not the original price. That can leave you out of pocket when buying a replacement.

Am I eligible for new vehicle replacement cover?

You’re eligible only if your car meets strict criteria set by car insurance providers offering new car replacement coverage, such as:

Your car usually needs to be under 12 months old It must also have low mileage, based on your insurer’s limits You’ll often need to be the first or second registered keeper

Check your policy carefully, as rules can vary between providers.

How can I get new for old car insurance?

You can get new for old car insurance by choosing a comprehensive policy that includes it. Not all insurers offer this feature, so it’s important to check policy details carefully. Some providers include it automatically for new cars, while others offer it as an optional extra.

When comparing quotes, look for clear wording on replacement terms and time limits. You should also check any mileage or ownership conditions before buying cover.

What incidents are covered by new car replacement insurance?

New car replacement insurance covers total loss incidents, such as car write-offs or unrecovered theft. A write-off means the car is too expensive to repair. This usually happens when repair costs exceed around 50% to 60% of its value.

If this happens, the insurer replaces your car with a new equivalent model.

How is new for old cover different from GAP insurance?

New for old insurance replaces your car, while GAP insurance, short for Guaranteed Asset Protection, covers a financial shortfall.

If your car is written off or stolen, new for old cover gives you a brand-new equivalent. GAP insurance doesn't replace the car itself. Instead, it pays the difference between your insurer’s payout and either the original price you paid or the amount you still owe on finance.

In simple terms, new for old replaces the car, while GAP insurance helps cover any gap in your payout. As they offer different types of protection, it’s important to compare both options carefully.

What are the downsides and exclusions of new for old?

New for old car insurance cover has limits, including time restrictions and exclusions. Here are some things to be aware of:

It usually lasts only 12 to 24 months after buying your car

It doesn’t cover normal wear and tear or gradual damage

Some policies exclude cars bought through leasing or certain finance deals

Some may require you to source the replacement through an approved dealer

Always read your policy so you understand exactly what’s included.

Is new car replacement insurance worth the extra cost?

Whether new car replacement insurance is worth it depends on your need for protection during early depreciation. This is when your car loses value the fastest.

It can be especially useful if you’ve bought your car outright or with a small deposit. Without it, you could struggle to afford a like-for-like replacement. It’s less valuable once your car is older and depreciation slows down.

However, it can increase your premium, so it’s important to compare costs carefully. You might find GAP insurance offers better value, depending on your situation. Think about your budget and how much financial risk you’re willing to take.

You can find the best deals on new for old car insurance by comparing quotes from different insurers. Look closely at what’s included, especially eligibility rules and how long the cover lasts.