Windscreen cover and car insurance

What is windscreen cover?

Having windscreen cover means you can get chips, large or small, repaired without having to spend any money other than the excess. But it also covers the complete replacement of a windscreen that cracks or smashes. If you’re driving along and notice a tiny crack or chip in your windscreen, you may think that this isn't worth paying the excess on your car insurance policy to repair. But if left untreated the chip could turn into a crack, eventually shattering the windscreen.

It’s worth checking whether you already have windscreen cover included on your car insurance.

Is windscreen cover included in my car insurance as standard?

Windscreen insurance isn’t always a feature of car insurance. Some insurers include it as standard, others offer it as an extra, for which you’ll pay a small additional premium.

Is windscreen cover worth it?

If you’re concerned about losing your no-claims bonus, it might be worth getting windscreen cover. It can also be beneficial if the excess on your policy is high and you’re worried about the cost of making a car insurance claim.

Although it’s not just about peace of mind. Many people opt for this type of cover for the convenience and ease of getting their windscreen repaired if it gets damaged.

If you're driving with a damaged windscreen, you could be stopped by the police as it could be dangerous. Also, if you've got a large crack or chip in your windscreen when your car has as MOT, it could cause your car to fail.

Of course, windscreen cover is completely optional. But if you have a high excess, or you regularly drive in high-traffic areas and have a new car that can be costly to repair, it’s worth looking into new windscreen insurance.

How do you claim for a chipped or cracked windscreen?

If your windscreen gets damaged and you want to make a windscreen repair claim, the first step is to get in touch with your car insurance provider. Or, if you have a dedicated glass repair company linked to your cover - such as Autoglass or Carglass - you can contact them directly.

Next, you’ll be asked to confirm the type of damage that needs repairing. Typically, this will be either a chip or a crack, but, depending on the repair company, you may be asked to provide further details.

Then, once you’ve agreed on a time and location for your windscreen to be replaced, the final step is to pay the agreed-upon excess.

Remember: If you have windscreen cover as an optional extra, it’s important to only use your insurer’s approved repairer. If you get your windscreen fixed elsewhere, it could result in you having to pay more or even losing your no-claims bonus.

What happens if I need a replacement windscreen?

If you need a replacement windscreen and claim through your insurance, you'll be covered much like the way every other part of your car is covered with a comprehensive car insurance policy. But you would still have to pay an excess if you made a claim.

Windscreen cover is not included on a third party policy, as this type of insurance doesn’t provide protection against damage to your vehicle.

Where it’s included, some standard policy wordings mean even if you only have a minor chip you would still need to pay your full excess.

In terms of your car insurance, if you make a claim for a windscreen repair or replacement, you'll need to declare this when taking out a new ca rpolicy or renewing your existing policy. The good news is that windscreen claims don't usually affect your premium that much.