What is considered a 'hit and run' accident in the UK?

A hit-and-run accident is usually when a driver leaves the scene without stopping to exchange details or report the incident when they’re legally required to. This can be an offence under section 170 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The law generally applies if the crash causes injury, damage to another vehicle or property, or injury to certain animals. It can also include someone giving false details instead of their real ones.

What are the penalties for hitting a parked car and driving off?

If you hit a parked car and drive off, you could get 5 to 10 penalty points, a fine, a driving ban or, in serious cases, a prison sentence.

The exact penalty will depend on things like the circumstances, including what happened, whether anyone was hurt, and whether the driver failed to stop, failed to report the accident, or both.

What should I do after a hit and run?

If you’ve been involved in a hit and run, try to stay calm and take things one step at a time. Here’s what to do:

1. Make sure everyone is safe

Your first priority is safety. Check that you and any passengers are out of danger. If you can, move somewhere safe and switch on your hazard lights. Try not to obstruct any traffic.

If anyone is injured or in immediate danger, call 999 straight away.

2. Note down the other vehicle’s details

If it’s safe to do so, try to record as much information as you can about the other vehicle, including:

The registration number

The make, model and colour

The direction the vehicle was travelling in

The time and exact location of the incident

3. Report it to the police

If no one needs urgent medical help, report the hit and run to the police as soon as you can. They can log the incident and give you a crime reference number, which could be useful when you speak to your car insurance provider or make a claim.

4. Gather evidence

If you can, collect as much evidence as possible at the scene. Dashcam footage can be especially helpful if you have it. It’s also worth checking for nearby cameras, such as doorbell cameras, shop CCTV or council cameras.

Take clear photos and short videos of the damage and the surrounding area. If anyone saw what happened, try to get their contact details too.

5. Don’t chase the other driver

However frustrating it is, don’t try to follow or confront the other driver. It could put you at risk and may make things more difficult when it comes to reporting the incident or making a car insurance claim.

How do I report a hit and run to the police?

Report a hit and run by calling 101, visiting your local police force website, or calling 999 in an emergency. If you couldn’t exchange details, you legally need to report the incident within 24 hours.

Some police forces also let you report certain incidents online, so it’s worth checking your local force’s website.

When you report the accident, keep a note of when and how you made contact. You should also ask for a crime reference number or incident reference number, as your insurer may need this if you make a hit-and-run insurance claim.

If the other driver is found later, your police report can also help support your claim.

Will my insurance cover a hit-and-run claim?

Whether your insurance will cover a hit and run really depends on the type of cover you have and the details of your policy.

If you have comprehensive car insurance, your insurer will usually pay for any damage to your car. You’ll normally still need to pay your car insurance excess, which is the amount you contribute towards a claim yourself.

If you only have third-party car insurance or third-party, fire and theft, damage to your own car generally won’t be covered.

Personal belongings inside the car are often excluded unless your policy specifically covers them.

Check your policy wording carefully so you know exactly what’s covered.

Important: Even if you don’t plan to make a claim, you must tell your insurance company about any car accident or collision. Not doing so could put your cover at risk and, in some cases, even invalidate your policy.

Will my premium go up if someone hits me and leaves?

Possibly, yes. This is one of the most common worries after a hit and run, and in some cases your premium can go up even if the accident wasn’t your fault.

That’s usually because your insurer may not be able to recover its costs from the other driver. If that happens, the claim may be recorded as an unrecovered claim. Some insurers may treat this in a similar way to an “at-fault” claim when they work out your future price.

That doesn’t mean the accident was your fault. In insurance terms, “at-fault” can simply mean your insurer couldn’t recover what it paid out.

Even if the other driver was clearly to blame, making a claim could still affect your future premium, excess or cover options.

If the driver is traced, or your insurer manages to recover its costs, the impact may be smaller. It all depends on your insurer and your policy.

What is the Motor Insurers' Bureau (MIB) and how does it help?

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau may help if the driver who hit you was uninsured or can’t be traced.

An untraced driver is someone who can’t be identified, which means the MIB can sometimes help in hit and run cases where the other driver has left the scene and can’t be found.

Depending on the circumstances, it may be able to deal with claims for injury and, in some cases, damage to your vehicle or other property.

If you think you may need to claim through MIB, it’s important to report the incident to the police as soon as possible and keep any evidence you can.

That could include photos, witness details, repair estimates and your crime or incident reference number.

To make a compensation claim via the MIB, visit the MIB ‘Making a Claim’ page online, or give them a call on 01908 830001.

Does a claim via the MIB affect my No Claims Bonus (NCB)?

Yes, a claim through the MIB can affect your no-claims bonus and future premiums, although it depends on your insurer and policy.

Even if the MIB pays compensation, your insurer still logs the claim in your policy history. This can reduce your NCB and may affect your renewal price and future premiums.

Some policies include an uninsured driver promise, which can protect your NCB and excess if an untraced or uninsured driver hits you.

Others offer protected NCB, which can preserve your discount after a claim. It doesn’t guarantee your premium won’t rise, but it can limit the impact.

How to handle hitting a parked car when the owner is absent

If you hit a parked car and the owner isn’t there, you must act responsibly and follow the law. Here’s what to do: