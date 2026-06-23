What is key cover insurance?

Key cover insurance is an optional add-on that helps pay to replace lost, stolen, or damaged car keys. While it’s usually added to a car insurance policy, it can also be bought as a standalone product.

Most key cover policies will usually include things like:

Replacement car keys

Locksmith call-out charges

Key reprogramming

Transport costs if you're stranded

Spare key delivery

Some car key insurance cover also includes your house keys if they’re attached to the same keyring

Key cover insurance can be a helpful addition, as modern car keys can be expensive. For example, many newer cars use smart keys or keyless entry systems that need programming before they’ll work again.

Claiming for stolen keys on your standard insurance can feel a bit awkward in practice too. You’ll usually need to pay an excess, and your premiums could increase at renewal. On the other hand, many key cover policies have little or no excess, and claiming on this specific cover often won’t affect your No Claims Discount (NCD) either.

What should I do if I’ve lost my car keys?

If you've lost your car keys, act quickly to protect your car and improve your chances of finding them. Start by checking the obvious places first, including:

Coat pockets

Bags

Kitchen counters

Work desks

Supermarket self-checkouts

Then retrace your steps carefully. Many lost car keys turn up within a few hours. If you have a spare key, use it immediately and keep it somewhere safe.

If you think your keys were stolen, contact the police straight away. You'll usually need a crime reference number before insurers will consider a claim. This matters even more if your keys were taken with documents showing your address.

If possible, move your car somewhere secure. A locked garage or well-lit driveway is safer than leaving it on the street. Avoid leaving the car unattended in a vulnerable location if someone could identify which vehicle the keys belong to.

If you can't find your keys, contact your insurer or key cover provider next. They can explain whether recovery, locksmith services, or replacement keys are included. You should also contact your breakdown provider if you're stranded away from home. Some breakdown policies include key assistance automatically.

Does standard car insurance cover lost keys?

Standard insurance sometimes covers lost keys, but cover is often limited. Comprehensive policies are more likely to include key cover than third-party policies, although they usually cover stolen keys rather than accidental loss.

In the case of stolen keys, some comprehensive car policies may pay for replacement keys, lock replacement, immobiliser reprogramming, and ECU resets. But there’s usually a catch. Claims normally use your standard policy excess, which can make it more expensive to claim than to simply pay for a replacement yourself.

For example, if replacing your stolen car keys costs £250 but your excess is £300, there’s no point claiming. You would pay the full amount yourself anyway.

Even if the replacement cost is higher than your excess, you should still think carefully. A claim on your car insurance policy could affect your No Claims Discount, and it may also increase your premium at renewal.

How much does it cost to replace a lost car key?

The cost of replacing a lost car key depends on your car and the type of key. Older metal keys are much cheaper than modern electronic fobs.

Here's a rough guide to replacement car key costs:

Basic metal key - £10 to £50

Remote locking key - £150 to £250

Transponder key - £200 to £300

Smart key or keyless fob - £250 to £500+

Most modern cars need more than a simple replacement key. The new key usually needs programming before it works with your car's immobiliser system. Dealers often charge separately for this service. Some premium smart keys cost over £1,000 once programming and labour are included.

You may also face extra costs if your insurer recommends changing the locks. This is more common when keys are stolen rather than lost, as insurers may want to stop the missing key working completely.

Is a car key cover worth it?

Car key cover insurance can be worth it if your keys are expensive to replace. Modern key systems are convenient, but they can be costly when something goes wrong. Most key cover policies cost between £15 and £30 a year. One successful claim could save you several hundred pounds. The value all depends on your car and existing insurance cover.

Key cover is often worth considering if you have:

A newer car

Smart keys or keyless entry fobs

No spare key

Convenience can matter too. Losing your keys can leave you stranded late at night or far from home. A dedicated key cover policy often resolves the problem faster than a standard insurance claim. As well as replacement keys, some policies may include useful extras such as hire cars, overnight accommodation, taxi costs, and emergency helplines.

Still, key cover won't suit everyone. If you drive an older car with a cheap manual key, replacement costs may be low enough to handle yourself.

Stolen keys vs lost keys: How does the claim differ?

Insurers usually treat stolen keys more seriously than lost keys. That's because stolen keys increase the risk of vehicle theft. If your keys were stolen, insurers may pay for replacement keys, lock changes, immobiliser reprogramming, and ECU resets. The aim is to stop the old keys working again. But they’ll almost always need a a crime reference number before approving the claim.

When it comes to lost keys, some insurers see accidental loss as avoidable, so they may only cover the replacement key itself. Others exclude accidental loss completely unless you bought specialist key cover car insurance.

If you're unsure whether your policy includes lost car keys insurance, check the policy booklet or contact your insurer directly. Understanding the difference now could save you stress later.