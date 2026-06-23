How do I get proof of my no claims bonus?

To get proof of your no claims bonus (NCB), check your previous insurer’s online account for documents such as your renewal notice, cancellation letter, or insurance schedule, as these often show your NCB.

If you don’t have access to these, contact your insurer and request an official no claims discount (NCD) proof letter or email.

If you request an email, remember to check your spam or junk folders. Your insurer may ask for your policy number or vehicle registration details when you request it.

Your proof of a no-claims bonus will usually include:

Your full name

Policy number

Vehicle registration

Number of claim-free years

Some documents also show policy dates to help confirm your history.

How can I check how many years NCB I have?

If you’re not sure how to check your no claims bonus, there are a few reliable places to look. The easiest place is your no-claims bonus proof letter from your previous insurer. This clearly shows how many claim-free years you’ve built up.

If you don’t have that, check your renewal notice. This usually includes your no claims discount details. You can also log into your insurer’s online account. Most providers show your current NCB in your policy documents section. If you still can’t find it, your insurer’s support team can confirm it.

Sometimes your NCB may be lower than expected. This can happen for a number of reasons, such as:

If you’ve had a fault claim (an accident where your insurer couldn't recover costs from another driver)

Your NCB was only partially protected

Or you’ve had a break in cover

It’s worth checking before comparing car insurance quotes, as even one year can affect your price.

Is there a national no claims bonus database?

There’s a common myth that there’s a no claims discount database in the UK. But there isn’t a single national system. Instead, insurers rely on proof from your previous car insurance provider. They need this documentation to verify your discount level directly.

There is a shared system called the Claims and Underwriting Exchange, or CUE. This database tracks claims history, not your number of NCB years.

Insurers use it to cross-check claims, but it doesn’t confirm your discount. That’s why your no-claims bonus proof is still required. Without it, insurers can’t apply your discount accurately.

How long is the no claims bonus proof valid for?

No-claims bonus proof is usually only valid for 30 to 90 days. Most insurers require it to be issued recently so they can confirm your driving history is still accurate.

If your proof is too old, your new insurer may reject it. They may then remove your discount and recalculate your premium. That usually makes your insurance more expensive.

If this happens, your insurer will usually tell you they can’t apply your no-claims discount yet. They’ll often give you a short grace period to send a valid copy.

You’ll then need to contact your previous insurer and ask for a new copy of your no-claims bonus certificate. Once you send that across, your new insurer can apply your discount and finalise your price.

What counts as proof of a no claims bonus?

The most common and accepted document is your no-claims bonus certificate or letter. Other acceptable documents may include:

A renewal notice showing your NCB years

A policy schedule showing your discount level

Some insurers accept digital copies if details are clear

However, not everything is accepted as proof. Renewal quotes without confirmed NCB, policy documents that don’t show discount details, and fleet or company car policies without personal NCB proof are usually not valid.

If you’re unsure, check with your new insurer before relying on it.

How does my no claims bonus affect my insurance quotes?

Your no claims bonus could help cut the cost of your car insurance price. The more claim-free years you have, the bigger your discount.

That’s why knowing how to check your no claims bonus for car insurance matters when comparing quotes. If you can’t prove your NCB, your insurer won’t apply the discount. This means your quote may increase or be adjusted later.

It’s important to use accurate information when getting quotes. Even small differences in NCB years can change your price. This is especially important when using comparison tools like Uswitch. Accurate NCB details help ensure you get the lowest possible car insurance price available.