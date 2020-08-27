Even if you’re only using a car for one day it’s important - and a legal requirement - to have adequate insurance cover in place. Which cover you choose will depend on why you are using the car and what other car insurance you have.

If you are borrowing a friend’s car you could be added as a named driver to your friend’s own car insurance policy. However, your friend’s insurance premiums could rise as a result and, if you are involved in an accident and a claim needs to be made on their policy, it could affect your friend’s no claims bonus. For this reason, you may be better off with one day insurance.

Alternatively, if you have fully comprehensive cover on another car, you may have ‘driving other cars’ cover included. However, this is likely to be on a third party basis only, so you might still want to take out temporary insurance. ‘Driving other cars’ cover is not included with all policies, so make sure you check your insurance documents carefully. Don’t assume you’re covered to drive another car.