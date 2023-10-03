How much is temporary car insurance?

The cost of temporary car insurance depends on the driver, their licence and the vehicle they are looking to insure. More specifically:

Driving history - if the driver who is looking to be insured has any previous convictions or claims this can impact the temporary car insurance quote. Location - quotes are also dependant on the location of the driver and where they wish to be insured and keep the vehicle. Car insurance group - cars fall into different groups, which depend on the make and model. The higher the insurance group, the more expensive it will be to insure.

Temporary cover won't generally be cheaper than an annual policy on a day-by-day basis however can be better suited to the needs of the driver.