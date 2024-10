How much does van insurance cost?

Like car insurance, there is no set price for a van insurance policy. The cost of cover will depend on the type of van, its value, your driving history and how the van will be used.

However, you should bear in mind that many vans will be used much more frequently and cover much more mileage than the average family car and can also carry more high-value equipment. This may mean that your van insurance costs more than insurance for a small run-around car. There are specialist van insurers that provide tailored cover for a reasonable price.

The best van insurance will be the van insurance policy that is best for your needs. It will depend on what level of cover you need and what you use your van for.