Compare cashback accounts

Cashback current accounts reward you with cash – either for paying in a set amount of money each month or for paying your utility bills with the account. We compare cashback bank accounts from 2 banks.
Cashback current accounts are bank account that gives you back money as you spend it. This will usually be as a percentage of your total purchase. For example, if you have a current account offering 1% cashback, for every £100 you spend you’ll earn £1.
The best cashback current accounts can be a good way to make your money work harder for you.
They are usually set up as current accounts – in other words, as part of an everyday bank account that you use for household spending.
If you have a cashback current account and you use it to pay a lot of regular bills or direct debits, you will earn money on each transaction as a cashback reward. This is a very easy way to receive a small discount on your everyday expenses. If you have a current account that isn't paying any interest or cashback, and you switch to a cashback bank account you could earn up to £5 a month as a reward.
A cashback bank account can also be useful if you don't manage to save enough money each month to take advantage of interest rates. Instead, you're being rewarded simply for running your account.
When deciding whether a cashback account is worth your while, you need to think about what benefits you would use if you were to switch.
It all depends on how you use your account. Often you will only be paid cashback on certain purchases, and sometimes even only from certain stores.
This means you will need to make sure you spend in the right way to earn cashback. If you don’t think you’re going to earn the cashback rewards you may want to look for other benefits you can get from a current account. Try to calculate how much you might deposit, and spend in the account over the course of the year. This will help you understand what cashback you might earn and if it is worth opening the account.
Bank accounts offer a range of different rewards. You can choose the benefit that suits you best. For example, some bank accounts offer travel insurance or car breakdown insurance as part of a package. Others offer insurance cover for laptops, mobile phones and iPads. Where you are prone to dropping your personal devices this could prove to be a very valuable benefit.
Many cashback bank accounts charge a small monthly fee, so you will need to work out whether the cashback reward or other perk you receive will work out to be greater than the fee.
If you have a cashback current account you may not receive interest on the money that you have in your bank account, (known as your credit balance). Instead, the cashback element of the account acts as the reward.
You will need to look carefully at the terms and conditions to see if these are the right deals for you. For example, bank accounts with cashback could work for you if you know that your spending is in the types of shops that will count towards the cashback total. However, the range of shops is usually quite limited, and they may not be places where you would normally spend money.
Yes, some accounts have a reward system, which gives you different reward rates. For example:
So how you spend matters as well as how much you spend each month.
When you're looking to choose the best cashback bank account, you need to look at the way that you earn your rewards.
Different banks give you cashback incentives in different ways. Think about how you run your own bank account to work out, which reward would give you the most money:
When you're considering how to make the most of a cashback bank account, check what the rules are for earning the cash reward incentive and think about how you would earn the money.
The big advantage of a cashback current account is that you are rewarded for running your normal bank account. In other words, you get cashback on your normal spending, and on all the bills you have to pay each month.
You can get money paid into your account by the cashback incentive without having to do anything extra to earn it.
Many of these cashback bank accounts charge a monthly fee. If you don’t earn much cashback, it may not be worth the monthly cost. Try to work out if the cash you might earn from the account is worth more than the fees for keeping the account.
You probably won’t earn interest on your credit balances, although interest rates are very low at present, so that's not a big loss.
Overdraft costs may be higher than a current account that doesn’t pay cashback. You may be charged a daily fee for an arranged overdraft, although many banks revised their overdraft rules from April 2020.
If you don't meet the criteria for a cashback current account, or you don't want to pay a monthly fee, there are other options.
You could consider a high interest bank account or a packaged current account instead.
A high interest current account is much like a standard current account, offering many of the same features for everyday usage. However, you will earn higher than normal interest on the money you have deposited with the account. For this reason, a high interest bank account may suit people who frequently have a large balance in their current account.
Find out more with our guide to high interest current accounts.
A packaged account gives you a range of benefits, which often include travel and home insurance, all within a current account.
You can find out more with our guide to packaged current accounts.
This obviously depends on how much you spend, if you're a big spender (and are spending in the right way) you could earn hundreds of pounds a year. However, you would have to spend many thousands to earn this return.
Many current accounts offering cashback have a maximum they will pay out. Make sure you find out this limit if you’re planning on high spending, as you may not get as much cashback as you plan.
