Compare packaged accounts

What is a packaged current account?

A packaged current account is an account that will offer you perks such as insurance, breakdown cover, cashback on certain bills, free overdrafts, store discounts or exclusive interest rates paid on your savings. Often you will have to pay a monthly or annual fee for the account (or have to deposit a minimum sum each month). However, if you use all the benefits a packaged account can more than pay for itself.

What benefits can I enjoy with a current account?

The main reason to get a packaged account is to take advantage of the free benefits that come with the account. You could enjoy:

Insurance - Many accounts offer home and travel insurance, however, make sure to read the small print of any insurance policy to see if it covers you for your requirements.

Discounts - Many banks have partnerships or deals with high-street retailers and will give you exclusive discounts, bank accounts provided by retailers often will include a scheme paying loyalty points for spending in-store.

Breakdown cover – You can enjoy roadside breakdown support with membership of organisations like Green Flag, the AA and RAC with some current accounts.

Airline rewards – This benefit is more commonly found with credit cards, but with some bank accounts you can earn Avios points, Virgin Miles or other airline rewards as you spend.

Cashback – Some accounts will give you back a percentage of your spending as cash as a reward.

Higher interest rates – Some accounts pay higher than typical AER, but often this will only be paid on balances up to a limited amount.

Is a packaged current account worth the fee?

It all depends on how you’re going to use the packaged bank account. If you think you’re going to spend in the right way to get cashback, or use the discounts, deposit large enough balances to enjoy higher interest rates, or need the insurance cover, then a packaged account will be worth paying a fee.

However, you should always consider free alternative accounts, as many will offer free benefits.

It goes without saying that you should make sure you're using any account you're paying for, or you will be left out-of-pocket.

What does 'most popular' mean?

Bank accounts on this table are ranked by popularity, which we have judged according to how many clicks they got over the past 48 hours. Those with the most clicks are at the top of the table, and those with the least at the bottom.

However, the most popular account might not be the account for you. You should still take time to filter and search all the accounts listed to see if there’s one that better fits your needs.

Which banks does Uswitch's comparison include?

We compare current accounts from a wide range of high street banks and newer challenger banks. Compare our current account providers to check which ones we include.

What does 'most popular' mean?

When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to current accounts, these accounts are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.

The most clicked on accounts are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which current accounts most people think are worth getting.