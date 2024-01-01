Compare current accounts from different providers and find a bank that works for you.

Yet spending just a few minutes using our current accounts service could open the door to a current account that fits you.

Here are some key things you need to consider before you open a new account.

How much money are you putting in?

Before even looking at opening a current account take an honest look at your money habits. Do you live permanently in the red? Do you think fees are a waste of money, but actually don't know what you get in return?

Once you've worked out the normal monthly balance of your account you can identify the features you'll need when you search for a new account.

If you're likely to need a permanent overdraft facility, you should look out for an account with a low interest rate on overdrafts. If you are always in credit, finding an account with a high credit interest rate could earn you more money.

You may not think it is worth paying a fee each month for your current account, but look at what the provider is giving in return for your money. If you need travel insurance, mobile insurance or discount on a loan, then the account benefits could outweigh the cost.