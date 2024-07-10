Alex is a self-employed writer, journalist and editor with over 25 years experience. A jack-of-all-trades, he has written for, edited, and sub-edited numerous consumer magazines and websites including T3, Total Film, and Maximum PC.

He currently works as a freelance consumer and B2B writer, covering topics including cutting-edge technology, plastic sustainability, wellness, finance and employment.

Alex lives in Bristol with his wife, two kids, and three cats. That might be one cat too many.