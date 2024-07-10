We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Popular Search Terms
Alex is a self-employed writer, journalist and editor with over 25 years experience. A jack-of-all-trades, he has written for, edited, and sub-edited numerous consumer magazines and websites including T3, Total Film, and Maximum PC.
He currently works as a freelance consumer and B2B writer, covering topics including cutting-edge technology, plastic sustainability, wellness, finance and employment.
Alex lives in Bristol with his wife, two kids, and three cats. That might be one cat too many.
Technology
Business
Finance