Taking control of your debt problems will give you peace of mind. As soon as you begin to tackle your debt you'll sleep better, breathe easier and feel more relaxed.

Begin organising your finances with our seven steps to getting out of debt.

Step 1: Acknowledge your debts

Even something as simple as visiting this site is a positive start to dealing with your debt. It means you've admitted that you are struggling and you've started seeking solutions. You have the right attitude, and by taking further steps you can climb out of debt.

Step 2: List your income and expenses

It's time to take a realistic look at your debt situation. Writing down your incoming money and outgoing expenses is a great way to organise your finances and will help you see exactly where your money is going.

When you start looking at your spending habits, you might be surprised by how much money you spend on small items that you could easily live without.

Write down your income and all your expenses. Make sure you include all expenses, from rent or mortgage payments to phone bills, groceries and little treats (like your morning cappuccino).

Doing this will show you how much money you have left over to tackle your debt after you've paid all your living expenses, and will highlight areas where you might be able to cut your spending.

Your written account is called a financial statement, and can be used to show your creditors how you're managing your debt.

Step 3: Maximise your income

Are you getting all the income you can?

You may be eligible for government entitlements, such as:

Job Seekers Allowance if you are unemployed or have been made redundant.

Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit if you have children or are working on a low income.

Income Support if you are on a low income and meet other criteria.

Incapacity or disablement benefits, including mobility or attendance allowance.

Maintenance - contact the Child Support Agency if you think you may be eligible.

Income tax - make sure you are paying the correct tax. Check with Inland Revenue to see if you are on the right tax code.

Housing benefit and council tax relief - check with your local council.

Check with the Department of Work and Pensions if you're not sure what you're entitled to.

Think about other ways you can increase your income. Here are a few ideas:

Consider taking in a lodger if you have a spare room.

Ask working-age children to contribute to the bills or pay board.

Get a second job, working part-time. It may be a good temporary way to increase your income while you are trying to sort out your debts. Make sure you check out the tax situation first.

Increase your salary by working overtime if you can, getting a promotion or going for a new job.

If you claim a new benefit or find another way to boost your income, it might take several weeks before you start to get the money, so exclude it from your calculations for now and then review your situation once you start getting it.

Step 4: Make cutbacks to reduce your expenses

Now comes the hard part. It's time to look at your spending and work out where you could make savings. You'll probably find that reducing your expenses is not that hard. A few small changes can cut your expenses significantly. Here are some ideas:

Use a balance transfer card to cut out interest

If your credit score is not too unhealthy, you could consider putting your existing credit card debts onto a 0% interest balance transfer card. This will stop your debts growing as you can avoid being charged interest for a few months, or even a few years.

But be careful to check that you will be better off as you may be charged a fee to transfer your debts.

Save on your transport

A train or public transport season ticket may be cheaper than driving. Even better, can you walk, ride a bike or car share?

Cut back on 'luxuries'

Take your lunch to work instead of buying food from a nearby café or sandwich shop. If you're a coffee addict, cutting down out a daily coffee could save you around £600 a year.

Eating lots of fruit and vegetables, and making things from scratch is usually much cheaper than prepared food, and better for you too!

Switch your household utility suppliers

Many people don't realise they can save money on the essentials, but you can save money on expenses like gas and electricity and your home phone by switching to a cheaper supplier. Check the Uswitch.com calculators to compare prices and switch to cheaper suppliers.

You can probably think of other ways that you can cut your spending. Take a look at your expenses and figure out where you can make savings.