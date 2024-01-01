If you're in debt and you're starting to feel overwhelmed by the letters, phone calls and threats of legal action from your creditors, then an Administration Order (or Admin Order) may be an appropriate way to help you get in control.

What is an Administration Order?

An Administration Order allows you to make a single monthly payment to the county court, which then distributes the money to your creditors.

Administration Orders also prevent your creditors from placing any further demands on you, which means the stressful letters and phone calls will stop.

The advantages of an Administration Order

Administration Orders are sometimes referred to as a 'mini-bankruptcy' but this is misleading. There are distinct advantages to choosing an Administration Order over bankruptcy.

For example, once the Administration Order is in place your creditors can't take any action against you. You make one simple monthly payment to the county court and the payment you make is based on what you can afford.

Debt collection procedures and letters against you will be stopped and you don't have to pay an up-front fee to the court. Instead, the court takes a handling fee of 10 pence out of every £1.00 you repay during the Administration Order.

Do you qualify for an Administration Order?

There are however some rules and restrictions which determine whether you'll qualify for an Administration Order.

You must have at least two creditors and your total debt must be less than £5,000. Administration Orders are only given to individuals (not businesses) and if you are in a couple and your finances are shared you can't apply jointly - you need to make separate applications.

How do you get an Administration Order?

If you're considering applying for an Administration Order, you need to fill in an N92 form, which is available from your county court.

The form asks you to declare all of your debts which total less than £5000. Remember that couples can't apply for Administration Orders together, but there is a possibility that the debt can be split in two.

The Administration Order process is taken care of by a licensed insolvency practitioner, an administrator appointed by the court.

If you need help applying for an administration order or have any further questions, get in touch with the Citizen's Advice Bureau or a debt charity like CCCS or National Debtline.