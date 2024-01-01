If you're struggling with debt you're far from alone, there are manageable solutions to most debt problems and many people will have been in your situation before, find out how they resolved their debt troubles below.

All names and some details have been changed to protect customers' identities.

Alice: 'Budgeting does help'

Alice is a 34-year-old mother of four from the north-east. After a separation she found it a struggle to make ends meet and turned to credit to plug the gap.

When she got some free advice from a charity, she owed over £24,000 to five different creditors, which meant she needed to pay about £500 a month just to meet her obligations to her lenders.

Despite coping with such a large family on her own, manages a part-time job as well. Her income from that, together with child support and tax credits, gives her take-home pay of just over £2,000 per month while she lives in council accommodation which charges her a reasonable rent.

How Alice got out of debt

Alice just needed a bit of help with her budgeting. A debt help charity showed her how to manage her money better through drawing up a monthly budget to take care of all the essentials: rent, food, heating, light, fares to school and clothes etc.

By making allowances for bills which may be charged quarterly or annually such as utilities or the television licence, she found that she did have enough money for her and her children to live on as well as repay her creditors without damaging her credit rating unnecessarily.

The adviser at the charity observed, 'It can be very difficult for people with busy lives to spare the time to assess their financial position properly but often some simple budgeting tips are all that are needed to make the difference between being locked into financial hassle or having the key to financial freedom.'

Catherine: 'I am now on top of my situation'

Catherine lives in South Wales. Her problems started in when she changed from part-time to full-time employment.

Up until then she had been used to being paid weekly, but had to adapt to being paid monthly. So she took out a small loan to cover the month in hand. Next she applied for a credit card which she used to fund nights out as well as buying new clothes.

After a couple of years, Catherine had acquired several store cards as well as further credit cards. Feeling anxious because many of them were approaching their limits, she took out a loan of £4,000 which she intended to use to pay off her debts.

Unfortunately the urge to splurge was too much, and she carried on using her cards to buy goods she otherwise could not have afforded.