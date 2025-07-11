EV charging at supermarkets: everything you need to know

Where are the free charging offers?

Some supermarkets have historically offered free charging, often as part of a limited-time promotion or loyalty program. However, by 2025, free charging has become rare, with most supermarkets now charging for use across the UK. It's still a good idea to keep an eye on any temporary promotions or loyalty rewards that may include free or discounted charging though.

Which factors influence supermarket EV charging prices?

Several factors influence supermarket charging costs, these include:

Location: Prices may vary based on the region or proximity to major cities

Charge speed: Faster chargers like ultra-rapid typically cost more than slower chargers

Partner networks: Pricing may differ depending on the charging network provider

What's real-time pricing?

Charging costs can fluctuate, so checking real-time pricing through apps like Pod Point and Zap-Map is crucial. These apps provide updated cost information and help you locate available public chargers at your chosen supermarket or retailer.

What EV charging brands are available at supermarkets?

Each supermarket tends to partner with different charging providers. Here's a breakdown of some of the main supermarket chains and the charging brands they partner with:

Tesco: Tesco has partnered with Pod Point for its EV charging stations. Free charging has largely been phased out and most locations operate on a pay-as-you-go basis.

ASDA: ASDA's charging options can vary, but the supermarket often partners with GeniePoint. Availability can fluctuate, so it's best to check ahead.

Sainsbury's: Sainsbury's offer EV charging primarily through Smart Charge. Pricing can vary by site but is typically a flat rate which allows you to pay-as-you-go.

Lidl: Lidl provides charging stations mainly through a partnership with Pod Point. Availability and pricing differ across stores, and most locations operate on a pay-to-use model.

IKEA: IKEA previously offered free charging, but most locations now charge for use, typically with GRIDSERVE chargers.

Do I need to be a customer to use supermarket EV chargers?

Most supermarket EV chargers are open to the public and don’t require you to be a store customer, though some parking restrictions may apply so check any relevant signs or notifications. Certain stores may also set time limits or ask that you make a purchase if you plan on an extended charging session.

While most standard retailers generally allow non-customers to use their chargers, membership retailers like Costco may restrict access exclusively to their members.

Can I earn loyalty points or rewards when charging my EV?

Sainsbury’s offers extra Nectar points when you use their network to charge your EV, and Tesco lets you collect Clubcard points too. Some other supermarket apps, such as LIDL, may also provide charging-related bonuses linked to their loyalty schemes.

Reward programs vary by retailer and provider, so it's best to check with the individual store directly for the most up-to-date information.

Supermarket charging vs. home charging on a time-of-use tariff

Public charging can be convenient, but costs add up quickly.

With time-of-use (TOU) tariffs, you can charge at home for as little as 7p/kWh during off-peak hours. Even rapid supermarket charging is rarely cheaper than off-peak home charging, making TOU EV tariffs an ideal option for overnight top-ups. And if you have a smart charger, that’s made simple as you can schedule your charging for the cheapest times.

Home charging on a TOU tariff works best if you have a regular routine which allows you to charge during off-peak windows.