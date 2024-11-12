Green home statistics

The MCS said that the increased uptake in heat pumps was being driven by the demand for carbon-free heating, supported by government grants like the Boiler Upgrade Scheme. The scheme’s maximum grant was increased from £5,000 to £7,500 in October 2023, sparking a 50% increase in applications.

3. How do people feel about green homes?

A 2023 survey from Censuswide found that over half (57%) of UK consumers were willing to pay more for a house with renewable or low-carbon energy sources like solar panels, heat pumps or EV chargers.

The same survey found a quarter (25%) saying they’d be willing to spend between £15k and £25k extra for a green property, with more than one in 10 (11%) willing to pay more than £45k extra.

Only a quarter (25%) of those surveyed claimed they wouldn’t be willing to pay any extra for a house with green technology.

4. What can be done to encourage people to make their homes greener?

Green home stats from Censuswide found that more than half (55%) of UK survey respondents believe their mortgage should be lower if their home is greener. A similar amount (53%) thought their council tax should be lower if they made green adjustments.

These figures rose even higher in the capital, with nearly two-thirds of Greater London residents believing they should have cheaper mortgage rates (64%) or council tax (63%) for adopting greener home measures.

The same report found that more than a quarter (28%) of respondents had already upgraded the insulation in their homes, and a further 24% were considering doing so in the future.

5. Are UK homes becoming more energy-efficient?

Analysis of green home stats found that more than a third (36%) of UK houses for sale in 2023 had an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A-C – up 6% from 2019 (30%). EPC ratings are a marker of how energy efficient a building is, with "A" being considered very efficient and "G" very inefficient.