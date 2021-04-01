Find out how ScottishPower's energy prices have changed in 2021 and what it means for you.

ScottishPower price rise in 2021

All energy suppliers operating in the UK are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, and ScottishPower is no exception. The cap rate sets the maximum price suppliers can charge for average use on their standard variable or default tariffs. These are typically the most expensive type of tariff on offer.

In February 2021, Ofgem announced it could be increasing its price cap rate from April 2021. After this date, the maximum cost for average usage on a standard variable tariff is set at £1,138 per year.

In March 2021, ScottishPower announced it would be raising prices on its Standard tariff by 9% in line with the new price cap. This price rise will came into effect from 1 April and translated to an average £96 increase in bills.

The ScottishPower price rise will only affect customers on the supplier's Standard tariff. If you are on a fixed tariff from ScottishPower or any other energy supplier, the price you pay per unit of energy will remain fixed until the plan ends. Once your plan comes to an end, it's likely your supplier will automatically place you on its standard variable tariff, which could increase your bills if you don't switch to a cheaper deal.

Previous price changes from ScottishPower

In August 2020, ScottishPower announced a 7% price drop for its Standard tariff customers, in line with a reduction in the price cap level. This change came into effect from October 2020 and reduced the bills of Standard tariff customers by an average of £84 per year.

In March 2020, also in reaction to a cut in the price cap, ScottishPower prices were cut by 1% for Standard tariff customers.

What should I do about the price change?

You are only affected by the price announcement if you are on ScottishPower's standard plan. This price drop will have impacted about a third of ScottishPower's customers.

Do I need to do anything about the ScottishPower price rise?

All customers on a ScottishPower Standard tariff will be impacted by this price rise, and you will start to see higher energy bills from April 2021.

If the ScottishPower price rise affects you, you can shop around for a cheaper energy deal and switch before the higher prices come into effect.

Standard plans are usually suppliers' most expensive tariffs. If you are on your suppliers' standard tariff, then you should be looking to save on your energy bill, and run a energy comparison against all plans and suppliers to find the best deal for you.

Which energy suppliers have changed their prices in 2021?

Following the new price cap rates being announced in February 2021, all major energy suppliers raised their prices to meet the new cap level.

You can read about previous price changes from the rest of the big six below:

Will there be another ScottishPower price rise in 2021?

The energy price cap is reviewed twice a year (February and August), with new rates coming into effect in April and October. We have already seen a price rise come into effect in April 2021. However, it remains to be seen whether there will be another energy price rise announced in August, or whether the price cap rate will be reduced.

See more information about ScottishPower, including price change history and customer satisfaction reviews on Uswitch's dedicated ScottishPower supplier page.