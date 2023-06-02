Octopus price changes in 2023

Have Octopus prices risen in 2023?

So far in 2023, Octopus prices have gone down, not up. They've been following the pattern of wholesale energy prices, which have been dropping since the autumn of 2022.

When we talk about energy prices going up and down, we usually mean the prices of standard variable tariffs, which aren’t fixed and can change depending on wholesale market conditions. The amount suppliers can charge per unit of energy used on a standard variable tariff is limited by the Ofgem energy price cap and, more recently by the government’s Energy Price Guarantee which was introduced as a more extreme version of the price cap to further protect standard variable tariff customers from prohibitively high energy prices.

However, over the past few months wholesale prices have dropped far enough that the Energy Price Guarantee will be stopped and the price cap will come back into force from July 2023 at a level of £2,074.