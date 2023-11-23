Mouldy nation report

New research by Uswitch has revealed that 58% of people in the UK have had mould in their homes at some point in time. For over half of those who said they have had mould at least once, paying for heating was a struggle at the time.

Mould and damp complaints across England

Research by Uswitch has discovered the local authorities and housing associations with the most complaints to the Housing Ombudsman for mould and damp.

Local authority and housing association complaints

Complaints by type of housing Total complaints (financial years 2018/19 - 2022/23) Estimated complaints per 10,000 units (financial years 2018/19 - 2022/23) % change 2022-23 financial year from previous financial year Local authority 3,184 20.3 66.67% Housing association 6,723 23.7 70.23% Total 9,907 22.5 69.08%

The Housing Ombudsman received more complaints about damp and mould from housing association properties than local authority properties.

Percent of the group with damp and mould found in dwellings

Year All dwellings Local authority Housing association 2021 3.8 4.6 4.4 2020 4 5.4 4.8 2019 3.4 5.1 4 2018 3.3 5.1 4.7 2017 3.7 6.2 5.2 2016 4.2 6 3.9 2015 4.4 6.1 4.4 2014 4.3 5 4.5 2013 4.3 5.4 4.7 2012 4.3 6.5 4.4 2011 4.6 6.9 3.7 2010 6.6 8.9 6 2009 8.1 11.8 8.2 2008 7.8 11.9 8.6

According to the English Housing Survey, over the past decade, local authority housing has seen a 33% fall in damp and mould found in dwellings. At the same time, housing associations have seen a 19% rise since 2012. The proportion of all English properties with damp and mould has dropped by 17%.

Of the top ten local authorities that were complained about relating to mould or damp, nine were in London. Haringey received an estimated 46.6 complaints per 10,000 housing units making it the most complained about local authority to the Housing Ombudsman.

Local authorities with the biggest per cent increase in the number of complaints

Rank Local authority 2021/22 complaints 2022/23 complaints % change 1 Kirklees 4 20 400% 2 Harlow 3 11 267% 3 Southend-on-Sea 2 7 250% 4 North Northamptonshire 2 7 250% 5 Manchester 2 7 250% 6 Milton Keynes 5 17 240% 7 Swindon 3 10 233% 8 Solihull 3 10 233% 9 Stevenage 4 12 200% 10 Lewisham 26 75 188%

(local authorities with at least 10 complaints in last 5 years)

Although the proportion of English properties with damp and mould has decreased overall, some local authorities have seen large increases in the number of complaints to the Ombudsman in the last years.

Kirklees only had four complaints in the financial year 2021/22 which rose by 400% to 20 complaints in 2022/23.

The areas with the most amount of local authority-run and privately-run (including housing associations properties) have between 26,000 and 59,500 social housing units each. Surprisingly, no complaints were made to the Housing Ombudsman for these areas about mould or damp issues.

Who is responsible for mould in a rented property?

Mould is caused by numerous factors, including everything from how the building was constructed through to how furniture is arranged within the home. This can be an issue when deciding responsibility for mould growing in a home. Tenants may find themselves in properties that have poor insulation and ventilation. Whereas landlords may have tenants that may not take basic steps to prevent mould.

According to Shelter.org , landlords must fix problems that cause mould and damp, such as:

structural problems

faulty installation

leaking internal pipes

not enough ventilation

broken boilers and heating systems

cracked walls or rotten window frames

leaking roofs, missing roof tiles or faulty guttering

extractor fans they've installed.

Tenants should take reasonable steps to prevent mould and damp, such as:

open windows regularly

cover pans when cooking

dry clothes outdoors or in a dryer

close internal doors when cooking or showering

use extractor fans in the kitchen and bathroom

leave a gap between furniture and external walls

wipe condensation from window sills each morning.

How to prevent mould

For those with mouldy homes, we discovered the percentage of people doing simple things around the home that may have contributed to mould growth. Try to avoid the following to prevent mould from growing in your home.

Financial help for heating the home

Having a warm home is one of the best ways to prevent mould from growing. However, as the cost of living crisis has taken hold, 69% of people have admitted that they've put their heating on less due to cost in the past two years. Over 54% of these people believe that this is a direct cause of mould becoming more of a problem in their homes.

But for the 367,119 homes without central heating in the UK, adequately heating the home consistently enough to help prevent mould can be even trickier. Our Energy Statistics page delves deeper into the number of households without heating.

If you’re struggling with your energy bills, there is help available. Energy suppliers are required to have plans in place to help customers who need it. There are also various government-run support schemes, such as the Warm Home Discount , Winter Fuel Payment and Cold Weather Payment .

FAQs How to prevent mould By making a few simple changes within the home, you can help prevent mould from growing in your home. Try to dry clothes outdoors or in a dryer where possible.

When cooking or showering, keep the room door closed. Make use of any ventilation fans every time, or open a window.

Maintain a healthy airflow throughout the home by opening windows frequently.

Take furniture directly off walls. Having a small gap between an item of furniture and the wall can mean a healthier airflow.

Cover saucepans with a lid when cooking, and ensure the extractor fan is on, especially when removing the lid.

Try to declutter. Untouched items piled on one another can become a breeding ground for mould.

Straighten out the shower curtain when wet. This also applies to anything else that may be damp in the house.

Mop up spillages instantly, and dry the area as best as possible to avoid it evaporation in the air.

Ensure that you have the correct safety equipment, such as goggles, rubber gloves and a mask that covers your nose and mouth. Ventilate the area by opening windows, and doors, and turning on any extractor fans. With warm water and a regular detergent, you can gently wipe away mould on walls. Don't brush it vigorously. Alternatively, you can use a dedicated mould remover cleaner and follow its instructions. It's important to dry the area after the mould is removed. Use a clean and dry cloth to remove the remaining moisture. For soft furnishing, they should be shampooed or professionally dry cleaned. Can I paint over mould? You must never paint over mould. Mould needs to be killed first and route cause of the mould addressed. To help prevent mould growth in the future, you can use specific anti-mould paint.

Methodology and sources Methodology and sources Methodology An FOI was sent to the Housing Ombudsman asking for a breakdown of complaints about mould/damp and leaks/flood in English local authorities by year for local authority and housing association-run properties. Data returned covered Financial Years 2018/19 to 2022/23 for mould damp and 2018/19 to 2021/22 for leaks/floods. To compare this to the number of properties, 2022 data from the Regulator of Social Housing was taken on the number of LARP (local authority-run) and PRP (privately-run, including housing association) properties to provide an estimate of the number of complaints per property. Data on % of properties with damp/mould was taken from the English Housing Survey. 2004 adults in the UK were also surveyed on their experiences and opinions on mould between 06/11/2023 and 08/11/2023. Sources https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1112708/RP_COMBINED_TOOL_2022_FINAL_LOCKED.xlsx

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/dwelling-condition-and-safety