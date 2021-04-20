To compare energy suppliers and search for a cheaper energy deal, type your postcode in the box and hit ‘Compare now’.

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

About M&S Energy

High street brand M&S has offered gas and electrcity tariffs in partnership with Octopus since 2018.

As part of its partnership with green energy supplier Octopus, M&S provides its customers with 100% renewable electricity. All the electricity used by its customers is matched with power generated from renewable sources including solar and wind power.

Before 2018, M&S Energy was run in partnership with big six provider SSE for nine years.

How M&S Energy prices have changed

Like most UK energy suppliers, M&S Energy tariffs are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum rate suppliers can charge for average usage on their standard variable tariffs.

In February 2021, Ofgem announced it would be increasing the price cap by 9% from April 2021. In reaction to this, M&S Energy prices were increased by 8% on the supplier's M&S Everyday Energy tariff. This translates to a £78 price rise for customers on this tariff. However, M&S Energy prices were kept lower than the new £1,138 price cap, with a new average price of £1,087.