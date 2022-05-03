As of 13 October 2021, Pure Planet has ceased trading. Customers don't have to worry about their energy supply ceasing as well, as Ofgem will appoint a new supplier to take them on. Find out more about what happens when your supplier goes bust in our guide.

Pure Planet was an online-only energy supplier, focusing on providing renewable energy to customers across the UK.

About Pure Planet

Pure Planet is a digital, renewable energy supplier based in Bath. The supplier launched in 2017 with the aim of making green energy cheaper than power that pollutes.

Pure Planet is an online energy supplier offering 100% digital support through its state-of-the-art AI, online support team and community of Pure Planet customers.

Pure Planet prices and tariffs

Pure Planet aims to offer fair, transparent pricing with its Zero Markup policy - the supplier doesn't make a profit on the energy you use.

All of Pure Planet's tariffs offer renewable energy, with a choice between fixed and variable tariffs. Pure Planet's fixed tariff allows you to lock in your energy price for the whole of your contract, while its variable tariff offers flexibility with fixed unit rates for two months.

Changes to Pure Planet prices

Most energy suppliers in the UK are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum rate a supplier can charge for its standard variable or default tariff.

In August 2021, Pure Planet increased the cost of its '100% Green' tariff to an average of £1,271 per year. This wasn't as high as the cap level of £1,277, meaning average usage dual fuel customers could save £6 compared to the cap rate.

Pure Planet renewable energy

All Pure Planet electricity tariffs offer 100% renewable electricity, sourced from sun, wind and water. All of the power purchased by Pure Planet is renewably sourced, with all its electricity backed by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOS).

The supplier also offers 100% carbon offset gas, supported by environmental projects across the world.

Thanks to the supplier's renewable fuel mix, the average Pure Planet customer is estimated to save or offset 4.8 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Is Pure Planet going bust?

The energy market is challenging and unpredictable at the moment and there is a certain level of risk to some suppliers - find out why in our energy market Q&A guide.