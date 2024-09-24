As many as one in six UK properties are at risk of flooding — that’s up to 2.8 million households that could be affected. While home insurance is beneficial for any property, it’s even more important if you live in a high-risk area to ensure you have adequate insurance cover to protect your home and belongings. However, for those in homes at high risk of flooding, it can be very difficult to get affordable cover, forcing some residents to go without cover when they need it most.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) provides advice to help you determine whether your home is at risk of flooding.

To combat the issue of expensive flood insurance, the Flood Re scheme was launched in April 2016.

What is Flood Re?

Flood Re is not an insurer or a type of insurance policy – it’s a joint industry/government sponsored scheme to make flood cover more affordable for those households at highest risk of flooding. The scheme aims to help insurers offer affordable cover for at-risk homes, and it’s also hoped it could help to reduce excesses (the amount a policyholder has to pay when a claim is made).

The Flood Re scheme could also help to provide residents with more flexibility when choosing buildings and/or contents insurance. The scheme will encourage more insurers to offer cover for flood-risk homes, making it easier for customers to shop around for a better deal.

Flood Re is expected be in place for 25 years, and it’s estimated around 350,000 people in the UK will make use of the Flood Re scheme in that time.

The long-term aim is to allow government, local authorities, insurers and communities to become better prepared for flooding in this time, and for insurers to base premiums more accurately on the kind of flood risks faced by households. The government also hopes that the Flood Re scheme will help to educate homeowners and tenants on flood risks. You can read more advice from them and find out whether your home is at risk of flooding here.

What does Flood Re mean for me?

If you pay higher premiums or struggle to get cover due to your home being at risk of flooding, you could expect home insurance to become more accessible and affordable over time as a result of Flood Re.

The scheme does not affect the way you deal with your home insurance — all policies and claims will continue to be handled by your insurers.

Flood Re works ‘behind the scenes’ with insurance companies to handle policies and claims, so there should be no need for homeowners to contact Flood Re directly.

While the scheme launched in April 2016, it may take a while for all insurers to get involved. Therefore, you may not see an immediate effect if you look for insurance soon after the start date.