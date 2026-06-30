Is my engagement ring covered by home insurance?

In many cases, an engagement ring will be covered under your home contents insurance. However, the amount of protection you have depends on your policy and the value of the ring.

Most insurers set a single-item limit, which is the maximum they will pay for any one possession. If your engagement ring is worth more than this limit, you may need to add it to your policy separately to ensure it is fully covered.

You should also check whether your policy includes cover outside the home, as this isn’t always standard.

If you own a particularly valuable ring, it may be worth reading our guide to high-value contents insurance to understand your options.

What should engagement ring insurance cover?

A good home insurance policy should insure your engagement ring against the most common risks that could result in financial loss. Key areas of cover include:

Accidental damage - such as a chipped diamond, cracked gemstone or damaged setting.

- such as a chipped diamond, cracked gemstone or damaged setting. Theft - whether the ring is stolen from your home or while you are away from it.

- whether the ring is stolen from your home or while you are away from it. Loss - including situations where the ring is misplaced or cannot be recovered.

- including situations where the ring is misplaced or cannot be recovered. Personal possessions cover - extends protection outside your home and is particularly important for jewellery that is worn regularly.

- extends protection outside your home and is particularly important for jewellery that is worn regularly. Worldwide cover - protects your ring when travelling abroad, whether on holiday, your honeymoon or a business trip.

- protects your ring when travelling abroad, whether on holiday, your honeymoon or a business trip. New-for-old replacement -replaces the ring with a new equivalent if it is lost, stolen or damaged beyond repair.

Before taking out cover, always check your policy limits and whether your ring needs to be specified separately.

How much is engagement ring insurance?

The cost of insuring an engagement ring on a home insurance policy mainly depends on the value of the ring - typically a small percentage of its value annually, though this varies between providers. More expensive rings will usually cost more to insure.

Insurers may also consider:

Your postcode and local crime rates

Home security, such as alarms or a jewellery safe

Previous insurance claims

Level of cover chosen

To insure your ring accurately, you'll usually need an up-to-date valuation. Requirements vary by insurer, but many ask for one completed within the last one to three years. This helps confirm the ring's value and can be essential if you need to make a claim on a home insurance policy.

If the ring was a gift and you don't have a purchase receipt, a professional valuation becomes even more important, as it can serve as the primary proof of value when making a claim.

Prices vary between providers, so it's worth comparing policies to find the right balance of cover and cost. Using the Uswitch home insurance comparison service can help you see how insurers differ.