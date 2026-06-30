Engagement ring insurance
Key takeaways
- Home contents insurance often covers engagement rings at home, but check your single-item limit.
- Higher-value rings usually need to be listed separately on your policy.
- You’ll need personal possessions cover to protect your ring outside the home.
- Keep receipts and valuations in case you need to make a claim.
- Wedding insurance covers the big day, but home insurance is better for long-term ring protection.
Is my engagement ring covered by home insurance?
In many cases, an engagement ring will be covered under your home contents insurance. However, the amount of protection you have depends on your policy and the value of the ring.
Most insurers set a single-item limit, which is the maximum they will pay for any one possession. If your engagement ring is worth more than this limit, you may need to add it to your policy separately to ensure it is fully covered.
You should also check whether your policy includes cover outside the home, as this isn’t always standard.
If you own a particularly valuable ring, it may be worth reading our guide to high-value contents insurance to understand your options.
What should engagement ring insurance cover?
A good home insurance policy should insure your engagement ring against the most common risks that could result in financial loss. Key areas of cover include:
- Accidental damage - such as a chipped diamond, cracked gemstone or damaged setting.
- Theft - whether the ring is stolen from your home or while you are away from it.
- Loss - including situations where the ring is misplaced or cannot be recovered.
- Personal possessions cover - extends protection outside your home and is particularly important for jewellery that is worn regularly.
- Worldwide cover - protects your ring when travelling abroad, whether on holiday, your honeymoon or a business trip.
- New-for-old replacement -replaces the ring with a new equivalent if it is lost, stolen or damaged beyond repair.
Before taking out cover, always check your policy limits and whether your ring needs to be specified separately.
How much is engagement ring insurance?
The cost of insuring an engagement ring on a home insurance policy mainly depends on the value of the ring - typically a small percentage of its value annually, though this varies between providers. More expensive rings will usually cost more to insure.
Insurers may also consider:
- Your postcode and local crime rates
- Home security, such as alarms or a jewellery safe
- Previous insurance claims
- Level of cover chosen
To insure your ring accurately, you'll usually need an up-to-date valuation. Requirements vary by insurer, but many ask for one completed within the last one to three years. This helps confirm the ring's value and can be essential if you need to make a claim on a home insurance policy.
If the ring was a gift and you don't have a purchase receipt, a professional valuation becomes even more important, as it can serve as the primary proof of value when making a claim.
Prices vary between providers, so it's worth comparing policies to find the right balance of cover and cost. Using the Uswitch home insurance comparison service can help you see how insurers differ.
"Many people assume their contents insurance fully covers an engagement ring, but policies often have a single-item limit. If your ring is high-value, you could be underinsured when you claim. Getting a recent valuation and checking if you need to list the ring as a high value item on your policy helps ensure it’s fully protected.”
Can I insure my rings outside of the home?
Yes. Cover outside the home is usually available through personal possessions cover.
It can protect items such as:
- Engagement rings and other jewellery
- Watches
- Mobile phones
- Laptops and tablets
It applies when you're away from home, whether at work, shopping, travelling or on holiday. Higher-value rings may still need to be listed separately if they exceed your policy's single-item limit.
Some insurers offer worldwide travel cover, but limits and conditions vary. It may also be worth considering standalone jewellery insurance, which can sometimes offer broader cover and better value for high-value rings than adding them to a home contents policy.
What happens if I need to make a claim for a lost or stolen ring?
If your engagement ring is lost or stolen, contact your insurer as soon as possible. If it has been stolen, you'll also need to report it to the police and obtain a crime reference number.
You'll usually need to provide:
- A purchase receipt or professional valuation
- Photographs of the ring
Once approved, your insurer may replace the ring, offer a similar replacement, or provide a cash settlement depending on your policy.
Your policy excess will also apply and will be deducted from any payout. The excess is the amount you agree to pay towards a claim before the insurer pays the rest.
Will my rings be covered if they are damaged accidentally?
Not always. While theft, fire and flood are usually covered under standard home insurance, accidental damage is often an optional extra rather than a standard feature.
Check whether accidental damage cover is included in your policy or available as an add-on. This can protect against issues such as a chipped diamond, cracked gemstone or damaged setting.
Some specialist jewellery insurance policies include accidental damage as standard, so it's worth comparing cover levels before choosing a policy.
Does home contents insurance cover rings abroad for a honeymoon?
Not necessarily. Some home insurance policies may cover engagement rings abroad, but this isn't usually included as standard. You'll normally need personal possessions cover with worldwide protection - without it, your ring may only be covered while it's at home.
Before you travel, it's worth checking:
- Whether worldwide cover is included
- How long you're covered for on each trip
- Whether your ring needs to be listed as a high-value item
- Any security requirements from your insurer
Insurers will also expect you to take reasonable care of valuable jewellery. For example, leaving your ring unattended or not using a hotel safe when required could affect a claim.
Some travel insurance policies include jewellery cover too, but limits are often lower than those offered through home insurance with personal possessions cover. If your ring is particularly valuable, it's worth comparing both options before you travel.
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