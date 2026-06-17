When would I need temporary home insurance?

There are several situations where temporary or short-term home insurance may be useful:

Buying or selling a house: You may want short-term cover between exchange and completion, as responsibility for the building usually passes to the buyer once contracts have been exchanged.

You may want short-term cover between exchange and completion, as responsibility for the building usually passes to the buyer once contracts have been exchanged. Unoccupied properties: Specialist cover may be needed if a property will be left empty due to travel, moving house, or probate, especially once standard home insurance vacancy limits apply.

Specialist cover may be needed if a property will be left empty due to travel, moving house, or probate, especially once standard home insurance vacancy limits apply. Renovations: Major building works or renovations can invalidate standard home insurance policies, making temporary specialist cover necessary.

Major building works or renovations can invalidate standard home insurance policies, making temporary specialist cover necessary. Temporary accommodation: If you are living in temporary accommodation after an insured event such as a fire or flood, short-term cover can help protect your belongings.

If you are living in temporary accommodation after an insured event such as a fire or flood, short-term cover can help protect your belongings. Holiday homes or short-term rentals: Short-term insurance can also be useful for holiday homes or when temporarily renting out your property.

Is short-term home insurance more expensive?

In most cases, yes - short-term policies are usually more expensive than standard home insurance.

That’s because insurers see empty properties as a higher risk. When nobody is living in the home, problems such as theft, vandalism, fire, leaks, or weather damage are more likely to go unnoticed and cause more severe damage before they’re discovered.

The cost of short-term unoccupied home insurance will vary depending on several factors, including:

The length of cover needed: Policies covering longer vacant periods will usually cost more than shorter-term cover due to the higher risk of something happening, like a break-in or a pipe bursting.

Policies covering longer vacant periods will usually cost more than shorter-term cover due to the higher risk of something happening, like a break-in or a pipe bursting. The property’s location and rebuild cost: Homes in higher-risk areas or properties with a higher rebuild value are generally more expensive to insure.

Homes in higher-risk areas or properties with a higher rebuild value are generally more expensive to insure. The level of security in place: Security measures such as approved alarms, CCTV, and specialist locks can help reduce the risk and may lower your premium.

Security measures such as approved alarms, CCTV, and specialist locks can help reduce the risk and may lower your premium. The reason the property is unoccupied: Some situations are considered riskier than others. For example, a home left empty during probate may be seen as higher risk than a property vacant for a short holiday or between house moves.

If you’re looking for cheaper short-term home insurance, comparing quotes and improving the property’s security can help reduce costs. You can also read our guide on how to get cheap home insurance.

While short-term home insurance UK costs can be higher than standard cover, choosing a policy tailored to the property’s specific risks can help ensure you only pay for the protection you actually need.

How can I get a quote for temporary home insurance?

To get a short-term home insurance quote, you’ll typically need:

The property address

The reason the property will be unoccupied

How long you need cover for

Whether you need buildings, contents, or combined cover

The rebuild and contents value

Details of any security features

It’s important to be honest and accurate when applying. Giving incorrect information about how long the property will be empty or its occupancy status could invalidate your cover.

What are the alternatives to short-term home insurance?

There are a few alternatives to specialist short-term home insurance, depending on how long the property will be empty and the level of cover you need.

Using your existing home insurance policy: Some standard policies include an unoccupancy clause, allowing a property to be left empty for a limited period - usually between 30 and 60 days.

Some standard policies include an unoccupancy clause, allowing a property to be left empty for a limited period - usually between 30 and 60 days. Extending your current cover: Your insurer may agree to extend your standard home insurance policy for a longer vacant period, although this often comes with stricter conditions and a higher premium.

It's important to check your policy terms carefully, as leaving a property unoccupied without informing your insurer could invalidate your cover and leave you exposed to loss or damage.

For longer periods or higher-risk situations, specialist short-term or unoccupied home insurance is often the most reliable option.