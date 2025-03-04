How to handle poor workmanship

You should attempt to resolve a dispute with the tradesperson who completed work, there are a number of way you can do this:

1. Speak to your trader: Contact the tradesperson responsible for the work and explain how you want the situation remedied. If you can agree upon a solution, you should takes notes of your communications and set out a reasonable timeframe for further work to be completed.

2. Gather evidence: Make sure you keep copies of any paperwork and communication with the tradesperson relating to the completed work.

It's worth collating everything you can, including:

Contracts and receipts

Written correspondence including emails and messages

Photographs and videos

Information such as the dates and times when work was completed

3. File a complaint with your builder: If you can't reach an agreement, check whether the company or tradesperson has an official complaints procedure.

If not, you should check to see if the builder is a member of a trade association for further advice. You can also use Citizens Advice’s poor workmanship complaint letter template. This can help you progress your complaint, if you decide to make one.

4. Try an alternative dispute resolution: You can still reach a resolution without going to court even if previous efforts haven't worked. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) can settle disputes between consumers and traders while offering mediation and arbitration.

Builders don't have to be part of an ADR scheme. If they are, they can use a recognised ADR process as part of the Federation of Master Builders, and usually have a trusted trademark.

During the ADR process you should present all of the evidence you have collated, this is why it's important to gather as much as possible.

If you still haven't reached a resolution, you can take the matter to the small claims court to present your case. Bear in mind, this is only applicable if you’re claiming back less than £10,000 in England and Wales, while it's capped at £3,000 in Northern Ireland. In Scotland, it's known as ‘Simple Procedure’ with a maximum of £5,000.

5. Speak to your home insurance provider: You should speak to your home insurance provider if ADR isn't an option. You can discuss an appropriate course of action, including the possibility of legal proceedings.

If you do decide to take the builder to court, you need to check whether you have legal expenses cover inlucded in your policy. If you do, it's important to note the amount you have covered for.

Even if you have this type of cover, your case may only be progressed if your provider believes you have a reasonable chance of winning.

6. Suing your tradesperson:

You can still decide to progress with legal action if:

Legal expenses cover isn't included in your policy

Your home insurance provider decides against pursuing the case

The tradesperson responsible isn't part of an ADR scheme

Whatever course of action you take, just remember that taking the matter to court can be costly. That's why it's important to assess all of your options before you do so.