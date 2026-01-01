12 month contract
- Best Network Coverage
12 month contract
Switch today and redeem your hours in the free Uswitch app with a connected smart meter. T&Cs apply.
As well as the big names you know, we help you discover new brands that can offer you more.
That’s why more people come to us to find their energy, broadband and mobile than any other site.
Our experts battle to bring you exclusive deals and more control over your bills. We think healthy competition is a good thing.
We speak out against rules that keep your bills high, holding the energy and telecoms regulators to account on your behalf.
We offer more of what matters to you. From SIM deals with free roaming included to guides that bust myths about bills.
Switching is just the start. Track your energy usage and spot ways to use less and pay less with our free mobile app.
Make smarter decisions with your credit card spending. Explore the cards you can apply for today and compare deals without impacting your credit score.
Compare fast, reliable broadband
From major UK networks
Latest deals from only £20
Find the right energy deal
Get up to £175 when you switch
High interest current accounts
Up to 31 months balance transfers
0% balance transfer credit cards
Quick quote and save today
Protect your home
**£713.71 is a representative example of the interest a customer would save in the first 12 months. Example based on a £3,360 balance transferred from a card with 28.9% APR to a 0% card for 33 months, then 24.9% (variable), with a fixed monthly payment of £168. Representative APR 24.9%. See more here: Uswitch savings