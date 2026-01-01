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Uswitch TrustscoreTrustScore 4.7 | 42,521 reviews

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    Get 50 hours of free electricity when you switch energy

    Switch today and redeem your hours in the free Uswitch app with a connected smart meter. T&Cs apply.

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    See where else you can save

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    Comparison as a force for change

    As well as the big names you know, we help you discover new brands that can offer you more.

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    We make it our mission to put you first

    That’s why more people come to us to find their energy, broadband and mobile than any other site.

    More choice

    Our experts battle to bring you exclusive deals and more control over your bills. We think healthy competition is a good thing.

    Fairer prices

    We speak out against rules that keep your bills high, holding the energy and telecoms regulators to account on your behalf.

    Useful services

    We offer more of what matters to you. From SIM deals with free roaming included to guides that bust myths about bills.

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    Smarter home insights, in your hands

    Switching is just the start. Track your energy usage and spot ways to use less and pay less with our free mobile app.

    Explore our app
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    Save up to £713.71** in interest with a new credit card

    Make smarter decisions with your credit card spending. Explore the cards you can apply for today and compare deals without impacting your credit score.

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    Broadband & TV

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    Latest deals from only £20

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    Current accounts

    Get up to £175 when you switch

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    Up to 31 months balance transfers

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    Quick quote and save today

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    **£713.71 is a representative example of the interest a customer would save in the first 12 months. Example based on a £3,360 balance transferred from a card with 28.9% APR to a 0% card for 33 months, then 24.9% (variable), with a fixed monthly payment of £168. Representative APR 24.9%. See more here: Uswitch savings