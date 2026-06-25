Life insurance for parents: Protect your family with the right cover
Key takeaways
- Life insurance ensures your family stays financially secure if you die, covering everything from mortgage and bills to childcare and day-to-day costs.
- Use the debt, income and major costs (DIM) approach to work out how much cover you need, factoring in your mortgage, how long your family would need income support, and future expenses like childcare and university.
- Level-term, decreasing-term and whole-of-life policies each suit different needs - it's worth comparing them to find the right fit for your family.
- Joint policies are usually cheaper, but two separate policies can offer more comprehensive protection, especially if both incomes or caregiving roles matter to your family's finances.
Why is life insurance so important for new parents?
Life insurance is designed to provide financial security for your family if you die.
For new parents, that protection can be especially important. It helps make sure your child is supported financially, even if you’re no longer around.
- If the main earner dies, a payout can help cover the mortgage, bills and day-to-day living costs
- If the main carer dies, it could help pay for childcare or allow the surviving parent to reduce working hours
Each year, the Child Poverty Action Group releases the Cost of a Child report. In 2025, it found that the cost of raising a child to age 18 in the UK is:
- £250,000 for a couple
- £290,000 for a lone parent
This is why having financial protection in place can be so important for peace of mind.
How much life insurance cover do new parents need?
The amount of life insurance you need will depend on your personal circumstances. A simple way to think about it is the D-I-M approach, where you weigh up your debt, income and major costs:
Debt
Include any outstanding debts, specifically:
- Your mortgage balance
- Personal loans or credit cards
If you don’t have a mortgage but rent, think about covering payments for your loved ones for a few years.
Income
Consider how long your family would need financial support. Many parents aim to replace income until their child reaches 18 or 21 or otherwise becomes financially independent.
Major costs
Think about future expenses. Give careful consideration to the following:
- Childcare: Think about the responsibilities of the main carer at home. A death might force the main earner to quit work or to pay more for extra childcare, making it harder to keep up with the everyday spending.
- School costs: Tuition fees, uniform, books and other education costs. Make allowances for these costs going up over time.
- Everyday living expenses: Simple things like clothes, nappies, food, gas and electricity bills, and various other general costs still need to be covered after the death of a loved one.
- Potential university or future milestones: Think about how much you’d need to save to send your children to university. You could also arrange for a payout to pay a regular income into a trust fund or savings account for your children.
You may also want to factor in funeral costs and any additional support your family might need.
What are the best life insurance policies for new parents?
There are three main types of life insurance to consider:
|Policy type
|Payout
|Cost
|Best for
|Level-term
|Fixed throughout
|Medium
|Replacing income or covering a set amount. A good choice if you want a fixed payout to support your family.
|Decreasing term
|Reduces over time
|Lower
|Repayment mortgages.
|Whole of life
|Guaranteed payout
|Higher
|Long-term protection and inheritance. Useful if you want a guaranteed payout for your beneficiaries.
You could also consider critical illness cover, which pays out if you’re diagnosed with a serious illness. These can often be added to your life insurance policy as an extra.
What about ‘free’ cover?
You might come across offers of free life insurance – for example:
- Short-term promotions when you take out a new policy
- Cover through your employer, like death in service
While these can be helpful, they’re usually limited and might not be sufficient as your only protection. It’s worth considering a separate policy to make sure your cover is enough.
Should we get a joint or two single life insurance policies?
If you’re buying cover as a couple, you can choose between joint and separate life insurance policies:
Joint life insurance
- Covers both parents under one policy
- Pays out once, usually after the first death
- Typically cheaper
This can work well if your main goal is to cover a single cost, like a mortgage.
Separate life insurance policies
- Each parent has their own policy
- Can result in two payouts – one for each parent
- Usually more expensive
Separate policies can offer more comprehensive protection. These are certainly worth considering if both incomes or caregiving roles are important to your family’s financial stability.
They can also be helpful if one parent has a medical condition, as it could avoid increasing the cost of a joint policy.
Ultimately, you need to sit down and work out exactly what you think is best to protect your family’s future. Having the right cover in place early on can give peace of mind that there’s a financial safety net, whatever life brings.
Compare life insurance quotes
Compare life insurance policies from leading UK providers.