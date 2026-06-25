Why is life insurance so important for new parents?

Life insurance is designed to provide financial security for your family if you die.

For new parents, that protection can be especially important. It helps make sure your child is supported financially, even if you’re no longer around.

If the main earner dies , a payout can help cover the mortgage, bills and day-to-day living costs

, a payout can help cover the mortgage, bills and day-to-day living costs If the main carer dies, it could help pay for childcare or allow the surviving parent to reduce working hours

Each year, the Child Poverty Action Group releases the Cost of a Child report. In 2025, it found that the cost of raising a child to age 18 in the UK is:

£250,000 for a couple

for a couple £290,000 for a lone parent

This is why having financial protection in place can be so important for peace of mind.