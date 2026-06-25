Life insurance with no medical or health questions

Do I need a medical assessment for life insurance?

In many cases, you won’t need a physical medical exam to get life insurance. This is especially the case if you’re in generally good health, and aren’t being treated for any conditions.

Instead, insurers will usually do the following to assess your application:

Ask basic health and lifestyle questions

Review your medical history

Sometimes request a report from your GP

These questions may cover things like:

Whether you smoke or drink

Your weight and general health

Any existing conditions or family medical history

It’s really important to answer honestly. Providing incorrect information could affect any future claims.

If a GP report is requested, it can be helpful to request a copy yourself - just to check everything is accurate.

What does 'life insurance with no medical' actually mean?

The phrase ‘life insurance with no medical’ can potentially be a bit misleading. It does generally mean no in-person doctor’s appointment, but you’ll still usually be asked questions about your health.

There are three main ways insurers assess risk:

A full medical exam, which is rare in the UK

A GP report is fairly common

The most common is being asked health questions only

The only policies with truly no health questions at all are guaranteed plans, like many over 50s life insurance policies. But these usually come with limitations, such as lower cover amounts or age restrictions.

What are the types of life insurance with no medical questions?

There are two main types of life insurance with no medical questions to consider:

Guaranteed over 50s life insurance

This is the closest option to ‘no questions asked’ life insurance:

Acceptance is guaranteed (within age limits)

There are no medical questions or checks

You pay fixed monthly premiums

However, there are trade-offs:

Lower payout amounts

A long waiting period (often 1-2 years) before full cover applies

You could pay more in premiums over time than the policy pays out

These plans are typically used to cover funeral costs or leave a small sum behind.

Simplified underwriting life insurance

This option is more flexible and widely available.

No medical exam is required

You answer a short set of health questions

There’s a faster application process

It’s often suitable for people who: