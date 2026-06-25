Life insurance with no medical or health questions
Key takeaways
- "No medical" doesn't always mean no questions. Most policies will still ask about your health and lifestyle. Only guaranteed over 50s plans skip this entirely.
- Be honest on your application. It might be tempting to gloss over things, but inaccurate information can mean a claim gets rejected when it matters most.
- Guaranteed plans sound appealing, but come with catches. Lower payouts, a 1–2 year waiting period, and you could end up paying in more than your family ever gets back.
- If you're young and healthy, a standard policy is probably a better bet. You'll likely get more cover for less money.
- It's worth writing your policy in trust. It means the payout goes straight to your loved ones, avoids inheritance tax, and skips the delays of probate.
Do I need a medical assessment for life insurance?
In many cases, you won’t need a physical medical exam to get life insurance. This is especially the case if you’re in generally good health, and aren’t being treated for any conditions.
Instead, insurers will usually do the following to assess your application:
- Ask basic health and lifestyle questions
- Review your medical history
- Sometimes request a report from your GP
These questions may cover things like:
- Whether you smoke or drink
- Your weight and general health
- Any existing conditions or family medical history
It’s really important to answer honestly. Providing incorrect information could affect any future claims.
If a GP report is requested, it can be helpful to request a copy yourself - just to check everything is accurate.
What does 'life insurance with no medical' actually mean?
The phrase ‘life insurance with no medical’ can potentially be a bit misleading. It does generally mean no in-person doctor’s appointment, but you’ll still usually be asked questions about your health.
There are three main ways insurers assess risk:
- A full medical exam, which is rare in the UK
- A GP report is fairly common
- The most common is being asked health questions only
The only policies with truly no health questions at all are guaranteed plans, like many over 50s life insurance policies. But these usually come with limitations, such as lower cover amounts or age restrictions.
What are the types of life insurance with no medical questions?
There are two main types of life insurance with no medical questions to consider:
Guaranteed over 50s life insurance
This is the closest option to ‘no questions asked’ life insurance:
- Acceptance is guaranteed (within age limits)
- There are no medical questions or checks
- You pay fixed monthly premiums
However, there are trade-offs:
- Lower payout amounts
- A long waiting period (often 1-2 years) before full cover applies
- You could pay more in premiums over time than the policy pays out
These plans are typically used to cover funeral costs or leave a small sum behind.
Simplified underwriting life insurance
This option is more flexible and widely available.
- No medical exam is required
- You answer a short set of health questions
- There’s a faster application process
It’s often suitable for people who:
- Want cover quickly
- Need a small-to-medium payout
- May have minor health issues
Should I choose a policy with no medical exam?
Whether you choose life insurance with no medical exam depends on your circumstances. It’s important to weigh up the benefits and drawbacks:
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick and straightforward to apply
|Premiums can be higher than fully underwritten policies
|No need for medical appointments
|Cover limits may be lower
|Can be helpful if you have minor health concerns
|Guaranteed policies tend to include a waiting period before the full payout is available
If you’re young and in good health, a standard life insurance policy could offer better value and higher cover.
Whatever you choose, make sure all information you provide is accurate - as this is essential for your policy to pay out.
How to find the cheapest no medical life insurance
To find the best deal for your circumstances:
- Compare quotes from multiple insurers
- Take out cover earlier rather than later - prices increase with age
- Consider limiting lifestyle factors like drinking and smoking, which can affect premiums
- Choose a level of cover that suits your needs
Using a comparison service like Uswitch can make it easier to see a range of options in one place.
Writing life insurance in trust to save tax
When you take out life insurance, it’s worth thinking about how the payout will be handled.
Writing your policy in trust means:
- The payout goes directly to your beneficiaries
- It doesn’t form part of your estate
- It’s usually not subject to inheritance tax (IHT)
This can also help speed up the payment process, as it avoids delays like probate.
Because this can be a complex area, it’s worth exploring further guidance to make sure it’s set up correctly.
Compare life insurance quotes
Compare life insurance policies from leading UK providers.