What is decreasing term life insurance and how does it work?

Decreasing term life insurance is a policy where the payout amount reduces over time, usually in line with a repayment mortgage.

The main features are:

The cover amount decreases gradually, either monthly or annually

Monthly premiums stay fixed throughout the policy term

The policy pays out if you die during the term

The idea is that as your mortgage balance reduces, the amount of cover you need also falls. This means you’re not paying for cover you may not need.

What is the difference between a decreasing term and a level term?

The main difference is how the payout changes over time:

Decreasing term insurance – the payout reduces over the life of the policy

Level term insurance – the payout stays the same throughout

Both types usually have fixed monthly premiums. Level term policies usually cost more because the insurer’s potential payout stays higher throughout the policy.

Some people might still prefer to get the extra cover that comes with level term life insurance because, with time, it should be able to cover more than just the outstanding debt.

The payout from a level-term policy might be able to cover extras like funeral costs and clearing any other debts or just giving your family some money to spend.

That’s why it’s important to think about your circumstances before choosing a policy.

Find out more about the different types of life insurance.