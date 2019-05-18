Funeral plans and life insurance

After the death of a loved one, it can be an expensive, painful and frustrating process of having to put together a funeral to say farewell.

With life insurance and funeral insurance plans it's possible to have the cost of a funeral covered in advance to save your family from having to pay for it.

In this guide we explain pre-paid funeral plans, how to use life insurance to cover funeral costs and what kind of costs you should expect to pay.

How much does a funeral cost?

According to SunLife’s 2020 Cost of Dying Report, the average cost of a funeral in the UK is £4,417, an increase of £146 within on year. The industry is worth hundreds of millions of pounds and the cost of a funeral has more than doubled since SunLife’s first report in 2004, so it's no surprise that many families now struggle to cover the costs for a loved one's funeral.

Funeral costs and expenses

Prices can vary significantly dependent on location, with the cost of a funeral in London 42% higher than the national average. Even at the average cost it's likely that you will only be able to afford the bare minimum — the most basic requirements for a funeral, with extra ‘send-off’ costs, such as funeral limousines, catering, flowers and the headstone or urn not included.

Firstly, the average cost of a public cremation alone can cost somewhere between £600 and £800, and burials are anywhere between £1,500 and £2,500. However, the fees can skyrocket by thousands if you carry out a burial or cremation using a funeral director.

The funeral director is usually the most expensive part of a funeral, so you would need to make a decision about whether or not you need one. In 2019, according to Sunlife's report, funeral directors' fees had risen by 3.5%, coming in at a total of £2,687.

A funeral director will be able to handle all of the administration relating to a cremation or burial, and will often arrange a simple ceremony. This can be a comfort for families dealing with the aftermath of a death, but it's also a hefty price to pay.

Once you factor in the other fees for the optional extras, a funeral's total cost can quickly far exceed the average basic cost.

For example, if you want a memorial plaque or headstone for the deceased, this will often cost between £700 and £1,200. Catering, depending on how many people attend the ceremony, could be anywhere between £350 and £1,000. Flowers can cost anywhere between £150 and £300, or possibly higher depending on how many you buy and the quality.