Refurbished iPhone 12 deals

- All devices restored and tested against 70+ quality checks
- Backed by a 12-month warranty and 30-day returns for peace of mind
Compare phone grades
Our refurbished phones go through rigorous testing to ensure full functionality and reliability for every purchase. Each one is professionally cleaned and assessed for quality, with a clear condition grade so you know what you're getting.
You’ll also receive a 12-month warranty as standard, which will give you peace of mind in case anything unexpected happens.
Pristine
No signs of use - in perfect or near-mint condition
90-100% battery health
Excellent
Light sign of use - may have some small blemishes
80-100% battery health
Great
General sign of use - some scratches you can only see up close
80-100% battery health
Good
Visible signs of use - moderate scratches and scuffs
80-100% battery health
What checks are carried out
Each one of our refurbished phones goes through a thorough 70-point diagnostic check covering battery health, screen quality, internal security, camera and more to ensure every device is up to the required standard. These checks include:
Cosmetic checks
Looks for screen cracks, chips or lifting, checks the case quality and makes sure the buttons, ports and parts all look as they should.
Battery checks
Battery health capacity is tested to make sure it’s within acceptable levels.
Functionality checks
All ports, speakers, charging, locks, biometrics like Face ID and other important bits are checked to make sure they work as expected.
Protection checks
These checks make sure the phone is wiped, factory reset, unlocked and isn’t reported as lost or stolen.
Why choose a refurbished iPhone?
We've teamed up with Reboxed to offer expertly refurbished iPhones—SIM free, great value, and quality you can trust.
- Better value
Refurbished iPhones could save you up to 40%, so you can upgrade for less.
- Professional inspection
Each phone goes through extensive testing against 70 different quality standards.
- One-year guarantee
You'll get a 12-month warranty on any technical defects or faults.
- Planet-friendly
Buying refurbished removes 79kg of CO2 emissions. Plus, Reboxed plants five trees for each purchase.
“If you want a better value and more sustainable alternative to a pricey new phone upgrade, buying a refurbished handset is a smart way to save money without compromising on quality.
“Each one of our refurbished phones goes through a thorough 70-point diagnostic check covering battery health, screen quality, internal security and more to ensure peace of mind in your device. We also guarantee each phone will be free from any refurbished faults or defects for 12 months, or we’ll replace it free of charge."
