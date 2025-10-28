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iPhone SIM only deals

Browse our best iPhone SIM only deals to find the right price and data plan for your needs.

Uswitch tips

Can I get an unlimited data iPhone SIM only deal?

Yes, you can get a SIM only deal with unlimited data from a range of providers on Uswitch. While many networks focus on large data plans rather than unlimited options, there are still plenty of choices available. However, even if you’re a heavy user—streaming, gaming, and browsing nonstop—you might find that a high-data plan, such as 30GB or more, meets your needs.

List of SIM Only deals

  1. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £6.00 a month

    1 month contract

    20 GBof 5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  2. VOXI SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    VOXI

    £10.00 a month

    No contract

    80 GBof 5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • Unlimited Social Media
    • Best SIM Only Mobile Network

  3. giffgaff SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    giffgaff

    £10.00 a month

    18 month contract

    25 GBof 5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check

  4. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95

    No contract

    50 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  5. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95

    No contract

    5 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  6. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £2.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £6.95

    No contract

    20 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  7. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00

    12 month contract

    120 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  8. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £4.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £11.95

    No contract

    100 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  9. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £2.38 a monthfor 3 months, then £5.95

    No contract

    10 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  10. Sky Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    Sky Mobile

    £1.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract

    12 month contract

    1 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

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If you're keen to save money on your phone bill, iPhone SIM only deals are a fantastic way to do so. They cut the monthly cost associated with a pay-per-month plan, and you still get the same calls, text messages, and mobile data.

That's only half of what makes them so appealing, though. People also love the flexibility that an iPhone SIM only plan offers.

If you go SIM only, you can leave your contract at any time without penalty and can upgrade to the newest iPhone models as soon as they go on sale.

Why choose an iPhone SIM only offer?

Most iPhone SIM only deals will include calls, text messages and data, making them considerably cheaper pay monthly contracts that cover the cost of a handset.

Standard iPhone contract price points and tariffs factor in the cost of the handset and daily phone use, which is reflected in their cost.

The one-year launch cycle for new iPhones also means that many people want to upgrade yearly to have the latest model. The great thing about iPhone SIM only deals is that consumers can do exactly that and don't have to worry about being locked into a lengthy two-year contract.

Who can sign up for an iPhone SIM only deal?

To take advantage of an iPhone SIM only deal, you’ll need to be out of contract with your provider and have an unlocked phone.

If your iPhone is tied to a particular provider, you can unlock it by calling your network or dropping into a branch of their retail network.

Don't yet own an Apple iPhone? Check out and compare our full range of iPhone deals

Which providers offer SIM only iPhone contracts?

UK phone networks that offer SIM only deals designed for iPhone, include O2, Three, Vodafone, giffgaff, EE, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media.

Most networks don't actually brand contracts as 'iPhone SIM only deals'. But that doesn't mean they're not suitable for the iPhone.

What SIM card works for my iPhone?

The only thing you need to be sure of is that you get the right SIM for your iPhone.

  • Nano SIMs are used in all current iPhones including the iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5
  • MicroSIMs are for use in the iPhone 4S and iPhone 4
  • Standard SIMs are what you need if you've got the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 3G or the original iPhone

O2 iPhone SIM only deals

O2 SIM only deals start at around £6 per month and there a fantastic selection of contract options with plenty of monthly internet usage.

O2 iPhone SIM only customers also quality for some great benefits, such as money-off incentives and priority booking for events at O2 venues.

Compare all O2 SIM only deals

Vodafone iPhone SIM only deals

Vodafone’s SIM only deals may not be marketed as iPhone SIM only deals but they’ve very clearly been designed with their needs in mind.

Prices start from a shade under £6 per month. You also get a choice of Netflix, Sky Sports Mobile or Spotify free.

See all Vodafone SIM only deals

Three iPhone SIM only deals

Three SIM only iPhone deals team great coverage and connection speeds with ample mobile internet allowance.

Perhaps the best thing about going with Three, though, is that if you've got a 4G device you'll pay the same as you do for 3G.

Browse our Three SIM only deals

giffgaff iPhone SIM only deals

giffgaff iPhone contracts are aimed at cost-conscious customers and qualify subscribers to free calls and texts to other giffgaff numbers and rewards for recommending the company to your friends.

See all giffgaff SIM only deals

FAQs

Why choose an iPhone SIM only offer?

Most iPhone SIM only deals only include calls, text messages and data, making them considerably cheaper pay monthly contracts.


Which providers offer SIM only iPhone contracts?

UK phone networks that offer SIM only deals designed for iPhone, include O2, Three, Vodafone, giffgaff, EE, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media.

Who can sign up for an iPhone SIM only deal?

In order to take advantage of an iPhone SIM only deal, you’ll need to be out of contract with your provider and have an unlocked phone.


Can't see what you're looking for?

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Ray Ali author headshot
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
Updated on