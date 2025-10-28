Who can sign up for an iPhone SIM only deal?

To take advantage of an iPhone SIM only deal, you’ll need to be out of contract with your provider and have an unlocked phone.

If your iPhone is tied to a particular provider, you can unlock it by calling your network or dropping into a branch of their retail network.

Don't yet own an Apple iPhone? Check out and compare our full range of iPhone deals

Which providers offer SIM only iPhone contracts?

UK phone networks that offer SIM only deals designed for iPhone, include O2, Three, Vodafone, giffgaff, EE, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media.

Most networks don't actually brand contracts as 'iPhone SIM only deals'. But that doesn't mean they're not suitable for the iPhone.

What SIM card works for my iPhone?

The only thing you need to be sure of is that you get the right SIM for your iPhone.

Nano SIMs are used in all current iPhones including the iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5

MicroSIMs are for use in the iPhone 4S and iPhone 4

Standard SIMs are what you need if you've got the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 3G or the original iPhone

O2 iPhone SIM only deals

O2 SIM only deals start at around £6 per month and there a fantastic selection of contract options with plenty of monthly internet usage.

O2 iPhone SIM only customers also quality for some great benefits, such as money-off incentives and priority booking for events at O2 venues.

Compare all O2 SIM only deals

Vodafone iPhone SIM only deals

Vodafone’s SIM only deals may not be marketed as iPhone SIM only deals but they’ve very clearly been designed with their needs in mind.

Prices start from a shade under £6 per month. You also get a choice of Netflix, Sky Sports Mobile or Spotify free.

See all Vodafone SIM only deals

Three iPhone SIM only deals

Three SIM only iPhone deals team great coverage and connection speeds with ample mobile internet allowance.

Perhaps the best thing about going with Three, though, is that if you've got a 4G device you'll pay the same as you do for 3G.

Browse our Three SIM only deals

giffgaff iPhone SIM only deals

giffgaff iPhone contracts are aimed at cost-conscious customers and qualify subscribers to free calls and texts to other giffgaff numbers and rewards for recommending the company to your friends.

See all giffgaff SIM only deals