iD Mobile SIM Deal
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.00 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
- Data rollover
Browse our best iPhone SIM only deals to find the right price and data plan for your needs.
Uswitch tips
Yes, you can get a SIM only deal with unlimited data from a range of providers on Uswitch. While many networks focus on large data plans rather than unlimited options, there are still plenty of choices available. However, even if you’re a heavy user—streaming, gaming, and browsing nonstop—you might find that a high-data plan, such as 30GB or more, meets your needs.
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.00 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£10.00 a month
No contract
80 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£10.00 a month
18 month contract
25 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95
No contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £6.95
No contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00
12 month contract
120 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£4.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £11.95
No contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.38 a monthfor 3 months, then £5.95
No contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£1.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
1 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
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If you're keen to save money on your phone bill, iPhone SIM only deals are a fantastic way to do so. They cut the monthly cost associated with a pay-per-month plan, and you still get the same calls, text messages, and mobile data.
That's only half of what makes them so appealing, though. People also love the flexibility that an iPhone SIM only plan offers.
If you go SIM only, you can leave your contract at any time without penalty and can upgrade to the newest iPhone models as soon as they go on sale.
Most iPhone SIM only deals will include calls, text messages and data, making them considerably cheaper pay monthly contracts that cover the cost of a handset.
Standard iPhone contract price points and tariffs factor in the cost of the handset and daily phone use, which is reflected in their cost.
The one-year launch cycle for new iPhones also means that many people want to upgrade yearly to have the latest model. The great thing about iPhone SIM only deals is that consumers can do exactly that and don't have to worry about being locked into a lengthy two-year contract.
To take advantage of an iPhone SIM only deal, you’ll need to be out of contract with your provider and have an unlocked phone.
If your iPhone is tied to a particular provider, you can unlock it by calling your network or dropping into a branch of their retail network.
Don't yet own an Apple iPhone? Check out and compare our full range of iPhone deals
UK phone networks that offer SIM only deals designed for iPhone, include O2, Three, Vodafone, giffgaff, EE, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media.
Most networks don't actually brand contracts as 'iPhone SIM only deals'. But that doesn't mean they're not suitable for the iPhone.
The only thing you need to be sure of is that you get the right SIM for your iPhone.
O2 SIM only deals start at around £6 per month and there a fantastic selection of contract options with plenty of monthly internet usage.
O2 iPhone SIM only customers also quality for some great benefits, such as money-off incentives and priority booking for events at O2 venues.
Vodafone’s SIM only deals may not be marketed as iPhone SIM only deals but they’ve very clearly been designed with their needs in mind.
Prices start from a shade under £6 per month. You also get a choice of Netflix, Sky Sports Mobile or Spotify free.
See all Vodafone SIM only deals
Three SIM only iPhone deals team great coverage and connection speeds with ample mobile internet allowance.
Perhaps the best thing about going with Three, though, is that if you've got a 4G device you'll pay the same as you do for 3G.
Browse our Three SIM only deals
giffgaff iPhone contracts are aimed at cost-conscious customers and qualify subscribers to free calls and texts to other giffgaff numbers and rewards for recommending the company to your friends.
Most iPhone SIM only deals only include calls, text messages and data, making them considerably cheaper pay monthly contracts.
UK phone networks that offer SIM only deals designed for iPhone, include O2, Three, Vodafone, giffgaff, EE, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media.
In order to take advantage of an iPhone SIM only deal, you’ll need to be out of contract with your provider and have an unlocked phone.