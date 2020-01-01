 Skip to main content

iPhone SIM only deals

Use our iPhone SIM only deal comparison tables to find our best offers
Sponsored
iD Mobile
iD Mobile SIM card
Unlimiteddata
£16per month
5G
Wi-Fi calling
Inclusive roaming
Uswitch exclusive
Sponsored byiD Mobile
Filter by:
Networks
Monthly cost
Data
5G
Minutes
Contract length
Texts
Three Mobile logo
Three Mobile SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

5G
100GBdata
£12.00per month
Lebara Mobile logo
Lebara Mobile SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

No contract

Contract length

No contract

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

5G
EU roaming included
£2.78 for first 3 months
Uswitch exclusive
15GBdata
£6.95per month
Plusnet logo
Plusnet SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

EU roaming included
25GBdata
£10.00per month
Vodafone logo
Vodafone SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

20GBdata
£8.00per month
SMARTY logo
SMARTY SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

No contract

Contract length

No contract

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

5G
£10 Amazon gift card
Uswitch exclusive
30GBdata
£10.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

5G
Wi-Fi calling
Inclusive roaming
Uswitch exclusive
50GBdata
£10.00per month
Talkmobile logo
Talkmobile SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

5G
EU roaming included
50GBdata
£9.95per month
Virgin Mobile logo
Virgin Mobile SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

5G
Data rollover
6GBdata
£6.00per month
O2 logo
O2 SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

5G
EU roaming included
3 months Free Disney+
40GBdata
£10.00per month
giffgaff logo
giffgaff SIM cardPromoted

Contract length

No contract

Contract length

No contract

Minutes

Unlimited

Minutes

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Texts

Unlimited

Network of the Year
15GBdata
£10.00per month

3,850,000 people have signed up to get our latest deals

Want the latest deals and expert insight?

Privacy policy
Can't find what you're looking for?
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. To find out more about how our site works, click here. If a deal is ‘promoted’ on Uswitch’s tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.

Our guides

Guides
Transferring your mobile number to a new phone
Guides
Internet data allowances - how much is enough?
Guides
A guide to switching mobile phone provider

iPhone SIM only deals are a fantastic way of cutting the monthly cost associated with a pay monthly plan, and you still get the same calls, text messages and mobile data.

That's only half of what makes them so appealing, though. People also love the flexibility that an iPhone SIM only plan offers.

If you go SIM only, you're free to leave your contract at any time with no penalty and can upgrade to the newest iPhone models as soon as they go on sale.

Why choose an iPhone SIM only offer?

Most iPhone SIM only deals only include calls, text messages and data, making them considerably cheaper pay monthly contracts.

Standard iPhone contract price points and tariffs factor in the cost of the handset as well as day to day use of the phone and this is reflected in their cost.

The one-year product cycle for new iPhones also means that many people want to upgrade every year to have the latest model.

The great thing about iPhone SIM only deals is consumers can do exactly that and don't have to worry about being locked into a lengthy two-year contract.

Who can sign up for an iPhone SIM only deal?

In order to take advantage of an iPhone SIM only deal, you’ll need to be out of contract with your provider and have an unlocked phone.

If your iPhone is tied to a particular provider, you can get it unlocked by calling your network or dropping into a branch of their retail network.

Don't yet own an Apple iPhone? Check out and compare our full range of iPhone deals

Which providers offer SIM only iPhone contracts?

UK phone networks that offer SIM only deals designed for iPhone, include O2, Three, Vodafone, giffgaff, EE, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media.

Most networks don't actually brand contracts as 'iPhone SIM only deals'. But that doesn't mean they're not suitable for the iPhone.

What SIM card works for my iPhone?

The only thing you need to be sure of is that you get the right SIM for your iPhone.

  • Nano SIMs are used in all current iPhones including the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5
  • MicroSIMs are for use in the iPhone 4S and iPhone 4
  • Standard SIMs are what you need if you've got the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 3G or the original iPhone

O2 iPhone SIM only deals

O2 SIM only deals start at around £10 per month and stand out for fantastic selection of contract options and plenty of monthly internet usage.

O2 iPhone SIM only customers also quality for some great benefits, such as money-off incentives and priority booking for events at O2 venues.

Vodafone iPhone SIM only deals

Vodafone’s SIM only deals may not be marketed as iPhone SIM only deals but they’ve very clearly been designed with their needs in mind.

Prices start from a shade under £10 per month. You also get a choice of Netflix, Sky Sports Mobile or Spotify free.

Three iPhone SIM only deals

Three SIM only iPhone deals team great coverage and connection speeds with ample mobile internet allowance.

Perhaps the best thing about going with Three, though, is that if you've got a 4G device you'll pay the same as you do for 3G.

EE iPhone SIM only deals

EE iPhone SIM only deals aren't the cheapest. But they do offer you the fastest 4G speeds in the UK.

giffgaff iPhone SIM only deals

giffgaff iPhone contracts are aimed at cost-conscious customers and qualify subscribers to free calls and texts to other giffgaff numbers and rewards for recommending the company to your friends.

FAQs

Why choose an iPhone SIM only offer?

Most iPhone SIM only deals only include calls, text messages and data, making them considerably cheaper pay monthly contracts.

Which providers offer SIM only iPhone contracts?

UK phone networks that offer SIM only deals designed for iPhone, include O2, Three, Vodafone, giffgaff, EE, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media.

Who can sign up for an iPhone SIM only deal?

In order to take advantage of an iPhone SIM only deal, you’ll need to be out of contract with your provider and have an unlocked phone.