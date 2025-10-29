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No credit check SIM only deals

Compare SIM only plans that don't require a credit check at Uswitch. Been rejected for a contract? No credit history? No problem, get a great value SIM only plan with no credit check and no contract.

Uswitch tips

Can you get a SIM card with bad credit?

Since you pay upfront for your voice, text, and data services, there's no need for a credit check. That means you can get a prepaid plan even if you have no credit history or a low credit score.

List of SIM Only deals

  1. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95

    No contract

    50 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  2. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95

    No contract

    5 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  3. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £2.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £6.95

    No contract

    20 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  4. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £4.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £11.95

    No contract

    100 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  5. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £2.38 a monthfor 3 months, then £5.95

    No contract

    10 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  6. spusu Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses EE's Network

    spusu Mobile

    £7.90 a monthfor 12 months, then £12.90

    1 month contract

    60 GBof 5G data

    • No annual price rise

  7. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £9.98 a monthfor 3 months, then £24.95

    No contract

    Unlimited5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  8. spusu Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses EE's Network

    spusu Mobile

    £6.90 a month

    1 month contract

    20 GBof 5G data

    • No annual price rise

  9. spusu Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses EE's Network

    spusu Mobile

    £3.90 a month

    1 month contract

    3 GBof 5G data

    • No annual price rise

  10. giffgaff SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    giffgaff

    £14.00 a month

    18 month contract

    Unlimited5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Uswitch TrustscoreTrustScore 4.7 | 39,810 reviews

Can you get a SIM card with no credit check?

Yes, lots of big networks offer SIM only contracts without a credit check. So, if you're worried that your credit rating might affect your ability to sign up for a SIM only plan, you can choose from the range of networks that don't require one.

This said, even if your credit rating is poor, SIM only deals aren't considered very high-risk financially, so many providers that run checks will still accept customers with bad credit ratings.

What are no credit check SIM only deals?

SIM only deals that don’t require you to pass a credit check tend to be short-term contracts that last just one month, with the option to extend or terminate them monthly.

If you want a longer-term SIM only contract, say for six months or a year, you’ll still have to pass a credit check before a network will accept you as a customer.

No credit check SIM only deals are typically on a rolling contract basis. That means that provided you give 30 days’ notice, you can cancel at any time, and there’s no financial penalty to pay.

Pros and cons of poor credit SIMs

There aren't really any negatives to poor-credit SIM only deals. The quality of service you get is the same as one you'd get from a network that does require one. In fact, many people with favourable credit ratings purchase SIM only deals from no-credit-check providers without even knowing it.

So the main 'pro' is simply that you can access a fully-fledged SIM only contract without having your credit rating screened.

More SIM only deals

Pay as you go SIMsiPhone SIM deals30-day SIM deals5G SIM dealsUnlimited data SIMs

Which providers offer SIM only deals with no credit check?

Lots of well-known mobile networks offer SIM only plans without a credit check. Here's a list of ones you can choose from on Uswitch:

EE also offers no credit check options with their tariffs.

Giffgaff logoGiffgaff
Lebara logoLebara
Smarty logoSmarty
Voxi logoVoxi
spusu Mobile logospusu Mobile
Honest Mobile logoHonest Mobile

What do I need to do before signing up for no credit check SIM only deal?

To ensure you can choose from the broadest possible choice of no-credit-check SIM only deals, you’ll want to make sure your phone is unlocked. To find out about phone unlocking, check out our one-stop guide.

If you don’t have a phone, you can browse affordable models from Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus on our pay-as-you-go phones comparison page.

Alternatively, you can browse reconditioned, nearly-new models on our refurbished phones page.

Who are credit check SIM only deals for?

Of course, no-credit-check SIM only contracts are ideal if you’ve been through a difficult financial patch and can even help you repair your credit rating. But they’re handy for other reasons, too.

If you’re new to the UK, you may struggle to qualify for a contract because you have no credit history in this country. But you can get around that with a no-credit-check SIM only deal.

By the same token, teenagers and young adults are also unlikely to be accepted by networks for a standard monthly contract because they’re not yet old enough to have a credit history.

If you’ve moved house frequently or are on a zero-hours contract, both of which can damage your standing with mobile phone networks, a no-credit-check contract could be just the ticket.

Does a bad credit rating mean getting a standard phone contract is impossible?

The truth is that it’s unlikely that networks will let you sign up for a two-year free phone contract if your credit rating is bad.

That’s not to say you can’t get a standard free-phone contract deal at all, though. Some sites exist expressly to cater for the market of people who want a regular contract but have a bad credit rating.

Naturally, there’s a catch. To mitigate their risk, these sites often demand a substantial deposit from customers. They’ll frequently charge a higher monthly rate, too, especially if you want one of the latest handsets.

Considering all that, buying a pay-as-you-go phone outright is usually much more cost-effective than signing up for one of the keenly priced no-credit-check SIM only deals in the tables above.

What is the easiest phone carrier to get approved with?

Giffgaff, Lebara Mobile, VOXI, SMARTY, Spusu, and Honest Mobile allow you to take out a SIM only contract without a credit check. However, the other networks will likely still accept you.

SIM only plans are much less financially risky than more expensive services like loans or mortgages, so you can still likely sign up for any network, even with a poorer credit rating than usual.

How to keep your number when switching networks

Switching to a no credit check SIM doesn’t mean you have to lose your phone number. Keeping your existing number is quick and simple—just follow these steps:

  • Order your new SIM
    • Choose your preferred no credit check SIM only deal and place your order.
    • Wait for your new SIM card to arrive—this usually takes a couple of days.
  • Request a PAC code
    • Contact your current network to get a PAC (Porting Authorisation Code).
    • The fastest way to do this is by texting PAC to 65075 from your old SIM. You’ll receive your code within 60 seconds.
    • Alternatively, you can call your network’s customer service if you prefer speaking to someone.
  • Activate your new SIM
    • Pop the new SIM into your phone and activate it by following the instructions provided by your new network.
    • You’ll be given a temporary number for now—don’t worry, this is just while the transfer happens.
  • Fill out the number transfer form
    • Head to your new provider’s website and fill out their number transfer (or “porting”) form.
    • You’ll need to enter your: PAC code, old mobile number, new temporary number.
  • Wait for the transfer
    • Once submitted, the number transfer usually completes within one working day (excluding weekends and bank holidays).
    • You’ll get a confirmation when the switch is complete, and your old number will now work on your new SIM.

No credit check SIM Only plans with international calling benefits

If you regularly call friends or family abroad or travel frequently, choosing a SIM only deal with international calling benefits can help you save money while staying connected. While not all no credit check plans include international minutes, some providers do stand out with generous offers.

Examples of providers that include international calls

  • Lyca Mobile: Lyca Mobile runs on the EE network, so you get reliable 4G and 5G coverage across the UK. Many of its SIM only deals include international minutes as part of your monthly allowance, making it a great choice for those who need to make regular overseas calls.
  • Lebara Mobile: Lebara offers flexible 30-day rolling contracts with no credit checks. While its range of plans is smaller, it shines when it comes to international benefits. Most Lebara plans come with free international minutes to over 40 countries, including India, the USA, Australia, and many across Europe.

These plans often also come with other useful perks, like EU roaming, unlimited data options, and price guarantees, making them especially appealing for people who need flexibility and international reach.

Ray Ali author headshot
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
Updated on