What do I need to do before signing up for no credit check SIM only deal?

To ensure you can choose from the broadest possible choice of no-credit-check SIM only deals, you’ll want to make sure your phone is unlocked. To find out about phone unlocking, check out our one-stop guide.

If you don’t have a phone, you can browse affordable models from Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus on our pay-as-you-go phones comparison page.

Alternatively, you can browse reconditioned, nearly-new models on our refurbished phones page.

Who are credit check SIM only deals for?

Of course, no-credit-check SIM only contracts are ideal if you’ve been through a difficult financial patch and can even help you repair your credit rating. But they’re handy for other reasons, too.

If you’re new to the UK, you may struggle to qualify for a contract because you have no credit history in this country. But you can get around that with a no-credit-check SIM only deal.

By the same token, teenagers and young adults are also unlikely to be accepted by networks for a standard monthly contract because they’re not yet old enough to have a credit history.

If you’ve moved house frequently or are on a zero-hours contract, both of which can damage your standing with mobile phone networks, a no-credit-check contract could be just the ticket.

Does a bad credit rating mean getting a standard phone contract is impossible?

The truth is that it’s unlikely that networks will let you sign up for a two-year free phone contract if your credit rating is bad.

That’s not to say you can’t get a standard free-phone contract deal at all, though. Some sites exist expressly to cater for the market of people who want a regular contract but have a bad credit rating.

Naturally, there’s a catch. To mitigate their risk, these sites often demand a substantial deposit from customers. They’ll frequently charge a higher monthly rate, too, especially if you want one of the latest handsets.

Considering all that, buying a pay-as-you-go phone outright is usually much more cost-effective than signing up for one of the keenly priced no-credit-check SIM only deals in the tables above.

What is the easiest phone carrier to get approved with?

Giffgaff, Lebara Mobile, VOXI, SMARTY, Spusu, and Honest Mobile allow you to take out a SIM only contract without a credit check. However, the other networks will likely still accept you.

SIM only plans are much less financially risky than more expensive services like loans or mortgages, so you can still likely sign up for any network, even with a poorer credit rating than usual.