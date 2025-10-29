Lebara Mobile SIM Deal
Uses Vodafone's Network
£3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- No Credit Check
- Best Mobile Network for Roaming
Compare SIM only plans that don't require a credit check at Uswitch. Been rejected for a contract? No credit history? No problem, get a great value SIM only plan with no credit check and no contract.
Uswitch tips
Since you pay upfront for your voice, text, and data services, there's no need for a credit check. That means you can get a prepaid plan even if you have no credit history or a low credit score.
Uses Vodafone's Network
£3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95
No contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £6.95
No contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£4.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £11.95
No contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.38 a monthfor 3 months, then £5.95
No contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£7.90 a monthfor 12 months, then £12.90
1 month contract
60 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£9.98 a monthfor 3 months, then £24.95
No contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses EE's Network
£6.90 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£3.90 a month
1 month contract
3 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£14.00 a month
18 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Deals last updated on:
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Yes, lots of big networks offer SIM only contracts without a credit check. So, if you're worried that your credit rating might affect your ability to sign up for a SIM only plan, you can choose from the range of networks that don't require one.
This said, even if your credit rating is poor, SIM only deals aren't considered very high-risk financially, so many providers that run checks will still accept customers with bad credit ratings.
SIM only deals that don’t require you to pass a credit check tend to be short-term contracts that last just one month, with the option to extend or terminate them monthly.
If you want a longer-term SIM only contract, say for six months or a year, you’ll still have to pass a credit check before a network will accept you as a customer.
No credit check SIM only deals are typically on a rolling contract basis. That means that provided you give 30 days’ notice, you can cancel at any time, and there’s no financial penalty to pay.
There aren't really any negatives to poor-credit SIM only deals. The quality of service you get is the same as one you'd get from a network that does require one. In fact, many people with favourable credit ratings purchase SIM only deals from no-credit-check providers without even knowing it.
So the main 'pro' is simply that you can access a fully-fledged SIM only contract without having your credit rating screened.
Lots of well-known mobile networks offer SIM only plans without a credit check. Here's a list of ones you can choose from on Uswitch:
EE also offers no credit check options with their tariffs.
To ensure you can choose from the broadest possible choice of no-credit-check SIM only deals, you’ll want to make sure your phone is unlocked. To find out about phone unlocking, check out our one-stop guide.
If you don’t have a phone, you can browse affordable models from Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus on our pay-as-you-go phones comparison page.
Alternatively, you can browse reconditioned, nearly-new models on our refurbished phones page.
Of course, no-credit-check SIM only contracts are ideal if you’ve been through a difficult financial patch and can even help you repair your credit rating. But they’re handy for other reasons, too.
If you’re new to the UK, you may struggle to qualify for a contract because you have no credit history in this country. But you can get around that with a no-credit-check SIM only deal.
By the same token, teenagers and young adults are also unlikely to be accepted by networks for a standard monthly contract because they’re not yet old enough to have a credit history.
If you’ve moved house frequently or are on a zero-hours contract, both of which can damage your standing with mobile phone networks, a no-credit-check contract could be just the ticket.
The truth is that it’s unlikely that networks will let you sign up for a two-year free phone contract if your credit rating is bad.
That’s not to say you can’t get a standard free-phone contract deal at all, though. Some sites exist expressly to cater for the market of people who want a regular contract but have a bad credit rating.
Naturally, there’s a catch. To mitigate their risk, these sites often demand a substantial deposit from customers. They’ll frequently charge a higher monthly rate, too, especially if you want one of the latest handsets.
Considering all that, buying a pay-as-you-go phone outright is usually much more cost-effective than signing up for one of the keenly priced no-credit-check SIM only deals in the tables above.
Giffgaff, Lebara Mobile, VOXI, SMARTY, Spusu, and Honest Mobile allow you to take out a SIM only contract without a credit check. However, the other networks will likely still accept you.
SIM only plans are much less financially risky than more expensive services like loans or mortgages, so you can still likely sign up for any network, even with a poorer credit rating than usual.
Switching to a no credit check SIM doesn’t mean you have to lose your phone number. Keeping your existing number is quick and simple—just follow these steps:
If you regularly call friends or family abroad or travel frequently, choosing a SIM only deal with international calling benefits can help you save money while staying connected. While not all no credit check plans include international minutes, some providers do stand out with generous offers.
These plans often also come with other useful perks, like EU roaming, unlimited data options, and price guarantees, making them especially appealing for people who need flexibility and international reach.