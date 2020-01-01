 Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. All networks
  4. Asda Mobile

Compare Asda mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

  • Range of great value SIMs
  • No contracts, no credit checks
  • Get 5G speeds in 100 towns and cities
  • Capped spending
Compare Asda Mobile phone deals
Compare our most popular mobile deals
Compare Asda Mobile SIM only deals
Happy with your handset? Save with a SIM only deal

Top Asda Mobile deals

Bestselling SIM Only Deal
Asda Mobile Multi SIM Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 3GB data 1 month contract £5.00 per month Buy now

Need help switching network?

Want to keep your number, too?
Tell us which you're network you're leaving and which network you'd like to join and we'll walk you through the process step by step.

Why choose Asda Mobile?

Range of great value SIMs

Freedom, flexibility and value for money is at the heart of Asda mobile. It offers a range of great value monthly SIM bundles that come with unlimited minutes and texts. With 10 different bundles to choose from, there's something for everybody.

Its rolling SIM only bundles start from just £4 a month. You can also pick up an unlimited data SIM plan (speed caps apply).

No contracts, no credit checks

Customers have complete flexibility to change their bundles from month to month. You don’t have to worry about being tied into a long term contract – you can leave at any time.

Get 5G speeds in 100 towns and cities

5G is included with SIM bundles that are £10 or more.

Capped spending

Cap your spend so you don’t have to worry about any unwanted bills at the end of the month.

Coverage

Asda uses Vodafone’s network, with up to 99% UK population coverage. It also supports 4G and 5G, depending on your area.

Speed

Asda mobile's unlimited data bundles have the following 5G speed caps:

£20 / Unlimited - 2Mbps speed cap

£25 / Unlimited - 10Mbps speed cap

£30 / Unlimited - 150Mbps speed cap

Roaming

With Asda mobile, you can roam like your home in 36 European destinations. Use your bundle as if you were still at home. This includes your calls, texts and data allowance, so you don’t have to worry about any unexpected costs.

Customer service

Asda mobile has a helpful team of customer support agents ready and available for your queries. Getting in touch has never been easier with a dedicated line for existing customers.

Alternatively, you can reach out to them via Asda’s social media channels or complete the simple online contact form. Asda mobile prides itself on providing great customer support, so expect a hassle free experience.

Asda mobile's customer service opening hours

  • Monday - Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm
  • Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm
  • Sunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
  • Bank holidays: 10:00am - 5:00pm

How to get in touch

Wi-Fi calling

Wi-Fi calling is completely free for all Asda mobile customers. Just order your SIM and you’re ready to go. Rather than rely on mobile signal, Wi-Fi calling allows you to make crystal clear telephone calls via your Wi-Fi connection.

Tariffs

Asda mobile has 10 different bundles available, from its £4 Text and Talk to unlimited data (starting from just £20 per month). With complete freedom and flexibility, you can swap and change your bundle on the go each month to match your needs.

Its pay as you go service is easy to use. Just top up your SIM whenever you need. Rates start from as little as 4p for calls, text and data (per MB).

Moving to Asda Mobile and want to keep your phone number from another network?

We've got you covered. Just tell us which network you're leaving and which network you'd like to join and we'll walk you through the process step by step.