Compare Asda mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Want to keep your number, too?
Tell us which you're network you're leaving and which network you'd like to join and we'll walk you through the process step by step.
Freedom, flexibility and value for money is at the heart of Asda mobile. It offers a range of great value monthly SIM bundles that come with unlimited minutes and texts. With 10 different bundles to choose from, there's something for everybody.
Its rolling SIM only bundles start from just £4 a month. You can also pick up an unlimited data SIM plan (speed caps apply).
Customers have complete flexibility to change their bundles from month to month. You don’t have to worry about being tied into a long term contract – you can leave at any time.
5G is included with SIM bundles that are £10 or more.
Cap your spend so you don’t have to worry about any unwanted bills at the end of the month.
Asda uses Vodafone’s network, with up to 99% UK population coverage. It also supports 4G and 5G, depending on your area.
Asda mobile's unlimited data bundles have the following 5G speed caps:
£20 / Unlimited - 2Mbps speed cap
£25 / Unlimited - 10Mbps speed cap
£30 / Unlimited - 150Mbps speed cap
With Asda mobile, you can roam like your home in 36 European destinations. Use your bundle as if you were still at home. This includes your calls, texts and data allowance, so you don’t have to worry about any unexpected costs.
Asda mobile has a helpful team of customer support agents ready and available for your queries. Getting in touch has never been easier with a dedicated line for existing customers.
Alternatively, you can reach out to them via Asda’s social media channels or complete the simple online contact form. Asda mobile prides itself on providing great customer support, so expect a hassle free experience.
Asda mobile's customer service opening hours
How to get in touch
Wi-Fi calling is completely free for all Asda mobile customers. Just order your SIM and you’re ready to go. Rather than rely on mobile signal, Wi-Fi calling allows you to make crystal clear telephone calls via your Wi-Fi connection.
Asda mobile has 10 different bundles available, from its £4 Text and Talk to unlimited data (starting from just £20 per month). With complete freedom and flexibility, you can swap and change your bundle on the go each month to match your needs.
Its pay as you go service is easy to use. Just top up your SIM whenever you need. Rates start from as little as 4p for calls, text and data (per MB).