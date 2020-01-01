Compare Asda mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Why choose Asda Mobile?

Range of great value SIMs

Freedom, flexibility and value for money is at the heart of Asda mobile. It offers a range of great value monthly SIM bundles that come with unlimited minutes and texts. With 10 different bundles to choose from, there's something for everybody.

Its rolling SIM only bundles start from just £4 a month. You can also pick up an unlimited data SIM plan (speed caps apply).

No contracts, no credit checks

Customers have complete flexibility to change their bundles from month to month. You don’t have to worry about being tied into a long term contract – you can leave at any time.

Get 5G speeds in 100 towns and cities

5G is included with SIM bundles that are £10 or more.

Capped spending

Cap your spend so you don’t have to worry about any unwanted bills at the end of the month.