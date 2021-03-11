These are just some of the 1,200 new German words created over the last year to help describe the radically different way we’ve all been living through the Coronavirus pandemic. From social distancing to panic buying - there’s a German word for everything we’ve felt and experienced during 2020.

The new words have been catalogued by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language in Mannheim. They collect the words used in the press, on social media and on the internet, adding the most-used words and phrases to the German dictionary.

The Institute says they recorded six times as many new words in 2020 as in any previous year, proving that the world we live in has a massive impact on the language we speak and how we communicate.

From emojis to help express how we feel when texting, to under-used words becoming extinct as we don’t have a use for them anymore; these new words tell the story of the last twelve months.

Narrowing it down to just a handful of these new expressions, the mobiles experts at Uswitch have illustrated seven of these wonderful words with some heartbreaking and hilarious results.

Coronafußgruß

‘Corona foot greeting’

A socially-distanced greeting replacing the traditional handshake.