iPhone 13 mini deals

How good is the iPhone 13 mini display?

The iPhone 13 mini provides all the power and technology included in the iPhone 13, in a smaller handset. The iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch super retina XDR display. Like the iPhone 13, it is up to 28% brighter than the iPhone 12 mini, ensuring your screen is always clear and bright even outside.

The iPhone 13 mini includes a number of impressive display features, including True Tone, Haptic Touch and a max HDR brightness of 1200 nits. This powerful little screen is protected by Apple's exclusive ceramic shield front with industry-leading water resistance.

You can get the iPhone 13 mini in five colours: pink, blue, midnight, starlight and product red.

How good is the iPhone 13 mini camera?

The iPhone 13 mini doesn't sacrifice anything when it comes to its dual-camera setup. It has the same wide and ultra-wide cameras as the iPhone 13, powered by the same impressive A15 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 13 mini's main camera is a 12MP wide camera with an f1.6 aperture that gathers 47% more light so that you'll always capture rich colours and great detail whenever you snap a pic. It has a 26mm focal length, seven-element lens and 100% Focus Pixels.

The iPhone 13 mini also has a 12MP ultra-wide camera to capture more detail in your landscapes and group photos. It has a new, faster sensor, and an f2/4 aperture that captures more light which brings depth and detail to the dark areas of your photos with less noise. It has a 13mm focal length and a brilliant 120 degree field of view so you'll be able to capture cool and creative photos.

How good is the iPhone 13 mini for filming video?

The iPhone 13 mini, like the main iPhone 13, includes Apple's newest video tool, cinematic mode. This means that, despite its smaller size, you won't have to sacrifice your artistic vision when filming. Cinematic mode allows you to change focus points and create stunning cinematic footage all on your iPhone.

How long does the iPhone battery last?

The iPhone 13 mini provides 1.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12 mini, giving you impressive all-day battery life.

How much does the iPhone 13 mini cost?

The iPhone 13 is available for £679. If you'd still prefer a slightly larger version, check out the iPhone 13 which retails at £779 with the same specs and technology.

The iPhone 13 mini is out now, and there are plenty of pay-monthly deals available from the UK's top mobile networks to help spread the cost of your new iPhone 13 mini.

Should I get the iPhone 13 mini?

The new Apple iPhone 13 mini has received a number of great upgrades, including a brighter screen, better battery life and improved camera technology. Rumours have it that the iPhone 13 mini will also be the last mini version of an iPhone to be produced, so if you like your iPhones compact, don't miss out on the iPhone 13 mini.

Will iPhone prices drop in 2022?

Apple has released four different models in its iPhone 13 range, and iPhone 13 mini is the least expensive. However, the 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone you can currently buy at just £419. Check out pay monthly deals for the iPhone SE today.