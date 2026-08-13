iPhone 13 mini deals

24 month contract
£554.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£554.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
Uses Vodafone's Network
24 month contract
£651.80 total cost
Uses Vodafone's Network
24 month contract
£625.80 total cost
24 month contract
£656.00 total cost
24 month contract
£680.00 total cost
24 month contract
£688.00 total cost
24 month contract
£717.60 total cost
24 month contract
£733.60 total cost
24 month contract
£701.60 total cost
24 month contract
£725.60 total cost
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The iPhone 13 mini was the last mini version of an iPhone to be produced, with Apple reintroducing the larger, 'Plus' version of the standard model in both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 range.
So if you like your iPhones compact, this is the latest truly small version of the iPhone you could get.
The iPhone 13 Mini is the smallest (and cheapest) model in the iPhone 13 range. But I don’t think small means low quality - it has all the same features as the iPhone 13 in a more compact form. So you get 5G, the A15 Bionic chip, and the same dual rear camera set-up.
If you’re after a phone that won’t dominate your hand, pocket, or attention, the iPhone 13 mini still shines in 2025. It delivers Apple’s premium build (flat edges, Ceramic Shield front, IP68 rating), staple features like the A15 Bionic chip, a crisp OLED screen, dual 12MP cameras, and 5G—all in one of the smallest flagship-sized packages you’ll find. For someone who values compact design and smooth performance without needing every cutting-edge feature, it's powerful enough for apps, photo-taking, messaging, and video, yet light and manageable in a way bigger phones can’t match. Refurbished or used units are now far more affordable than newer models, which adds to its appeal.
That said, the compromises are real and might matter depending on your phone use. The small size means a smaller battery, which under heavier use can struggle to last a full day (especially for gaming, video streaming, or long GPS sessions) without reaching for a charger or power bank. It also lacks newer display tech like 120Hz refresh rates, a telephoto lens, or certain features reserved for newer or Pro models. And because it’s an older device, battery health, storage size, and condition become more important to check when buying used.
Since the iPhone 13 mini was released several years ago, very few brand-new handsets will be available. However, you can easily get a great deal on a refurbished iPhone 13 mini, with monthly prices from around £600, including the cost of your calls and data.
The iPhone 13 mini provides all the power and technology included in the iPhone 13, just in a smaller handset.
The iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch super retina XDR display. It includes several impressive display features, including True Tone, Haptic Touch, and a max HDR brightness of 1200 nits. Apple's exclusive ceramic shield front protects this powerful little screen, which offers industry-leading water resistance.
The iPhone 13 mini is available in five colours: pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and product red.
The iPhone 13 mini doesn't sacrifice anything when it comes to its dual-camera setup. It has the same wide and ultra-wide cameras as the iPhone 13, powered by the same impressive A15 Bionic chip.
The iPhone 13 mini's main camera is a 12MP wide camera with an f1.6 aperture that gathers 47% more light. This means you'll always capture rich colours and great detail whenever you snap a picture. The camera has a 26mm focal length, a seven-element lens, and 100% Focus Pixels.
The iPhone 13 mini also has a 12MP ultra-wide camera, which captures more detail in landscapes and group photos.
It has a faster sensor than the 12 mini and an f2/4 aperture that captures more light, bringing depth and detail to the dark areas of your photos with less noise. It has a 13mm focal length and a brilliant 120-degree field of view, so you'll be able to capture cool and creative photos.
Like the main iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini includes Apple's video tool, cinematic mode. This means that, despite its smaller size, you won't have to sacrifice your artistic vision when filming.
Cinematic mode allows you to change focus points and create stunning, professional-looking footage all on your iPhone.
The iPhone 13 mini provides 1.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12 mini, giving you impressive all-day battery life.
There is not a great deal at first glance, but there are some improvements to be made.
Both sport a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and an overall similar design. However, the iPhone 13 mini has a better camera with features like Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles, which were previously found only on Pro iPhones.
The iPhone 13 mini also boasts a better battery capacity – you’ll get around 1.5 hours more than with the iPhone 12 mini. And don’t forget the new A15 chip gives you more processing power.
However, the iPhone 12 mini has been discontinued for some time, so new or refurbished handsets are more difficult to find.
A few good iPhone 13 mini deals are still available for you to compare, including those with no upfront cost and unlimited data.
Most UK networks require a credit check for the latest iPhones, so it might be difficult to buy the iPhone 13 mini without one.
If you’re concerned about your credit rating, you may be better suited to an older iPhone model, or even a no-commitment SIM only deal.
Choose between thousands of deals for a wide range of iPhone models and find the right handset deal for you.
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
The iPhone 13 is available for £679.
The iPhone 13 mini provides 1.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12 mini, giving you impressive all-day battery life.
The iPhone 13 mini is available now.